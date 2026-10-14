The counter-budget presented by Marine Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, and Jean-Philippe Tanguy is facing new criticism. In an analysis published Tuesday, October 13, the think tank Terra Nova questions several financial estimates put forward by the Rassemblement national. Deputy Jean-Philippe Tanguy strongly reacted, accusing the think tank of being politically close to the Socialist Party and challenging its legitimacy to judge the RN’s economic proposals.

Presented on October 6, the Rassemblement national’s counter-budget claims significant savings and a trajectory for restoring public finances. The party intends notably to reduce certain state expenditures, modify France’s contribution to the European budget, and transform several fiscal mechanisms. But Terra Nova considers that some announced revenues are insufficiently justified.

A controversy over VAT revenues

One of the main criticisms concerns the €18 billion in additional revenues that the RN hopes to obtain through a reform of the VAT withholding tax. Terra Nova compares this amount to a European estimate evaluating the total VAT shortfall in France in 2023 at €12.1 billion. The think tank considers that this gap raises questions about the credibility of the announced yield.

However, this comparison requires clarification: the two figures do not necessarily correspond to the same fiscal mechanism nor the same period. Their comparison constitutes a critical argument from Terra Nova but is not sufficient on its own to establish the actual yield of the reform proposed by the RN.

The think tank also notes several discrepancies between the figures presented in certain slides of the budget file. It also suspects the use of artificial intelligence tools in preparing some materials, based on visual characteristics. This latter hypothesis is not accompanied by independent technical proof establishing the tool actually used.

Jean-Philippe Tanguy responded by directly challenging Terra Nova, which he presents as an organization close to the socialist left. The deputy notably mentions the need to clean out the “Augias stable,” thus defending the RN’s desire to profoundly transform state expenditures and operations.