Cyberattacks: Faced with a France that has become a "digital sieve," Senator Nathalie Goulet launches a commission of inquiry

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Faced with the increasing number of cyberattacks and massive thefts of personal data belonging to millions of French citizens, the Senate is preparing to launch a parliamentary inquiry. Initiated by Nathalie Goulet, UDI senator for Orne, this commission will be tasked with identifying the shortcomings of IT security systems, assessing the resources available to the State, and proposing concrete measures to strengthen France 's digital sovereignty.

On Wednesday, the Centrist and Independent Union group, the second largest political group in the Senate, activated its right of initiative, which allows each parliamentary group to obtain the creation of a commission of inquiry or an information mission each year.

Six months to identify the state's failings

The work should begin before the end of December 2026, for a maximum duration of six months. A report is expected in April or May 2027. Nathalie Goulet, who initiated a proposed resolution submitted on May 5th, is expected to be the rapporteur.

"We are seeing clear problems with the prioritization and organization of cyber in government ministries and state operators ," the senator said.

The commission will have to take stock of cyberattacks and data leaks that have affected French administrations, companies and operators of vital importance over the past three years.

Senators will be able to conduct sworn hearings, request documents and carry out investigations to identify shortcomings in existing protection mechanisms, within the limits imposed by ongoing legal proceedings.

Tens of millions of French people victims of data leaks

Cases are occurring at a particularly alarming rate. In March 2024, the hacking of France Travail potentially exposed the personal data of 43 million people. Just a few weeks earlier, the third-party payment providers Viamedis and Almerys had been victims of a cyberattack affecting more than 33 million insured individuals.

In April 2026, the National Agency for Secure Documents (ANTS) , responsible in particular for procedures relating to passports, identity cards and driving licenses, was also the victim of a hack that affected 11,7 million accounts.

During the summer, a cyberattack against the tax administration exposed the data of 678,000 individuals and businesses.

More recently, Docaposte, a subsidiary of the La Poste group , was hit by a large-scale hack. On November 22, Decathlon was also the victim of a cyberattack , exposing the personal data of the retailer's customers.

Names, surnames, dates of birth, postal addresses, telephone numbers, tax information or health data: depending on the organizations hacked, the stolen information can be particularly sensitive.

Dependence on foreign companies is under scrutiny

The commission of inquiry will assess the human, technical and financial resources of the National Agency for Information Systems Security, which is responsible in particular for supporting administrations and strategic operators in the protection of their infrastructures.

Parliamentarians will also examine the French state's dependence on non-European IT providers, particularly in the areas of hosting and processing sensitive data.

The objective will be to promote the development of French and European companies specializing in cybersecurity, but also to determine whether new obligations should be imposed on organizations that collect and store citizens' personal information.

Identity theft, scams: victims at the heart of the investigation

Nathalie Goulet also wants parliamentary work to take into account the consequences of hacking for individuals.

Stolen information can be resold on the Internet and exploited by criminal networks to commit bank fraud, welfare fraud, identity theft, or particularly targeted phishing attempts.

Victims can suffer the consequences of a data breach several months, or even several years, after the initial hack.

The care of these people, their support and the mechanisms to prevent the fraudulent use of their identity will therefore be among the concerns of the commission.

Legislative and budgetary measures expected in 2027

This initiative comes as the government announced last spring the release of €200 million to strengthen cybersecurity.

The bill relating to the resilience of critical infrastructure and the strengthening of cybersecurity was also adopted by the National Assembly on November 17. It must now be examined by a joint committee.

Following its investigations, the Senate inquiry commission will have to propose legislative, regulatory and budgetary changes aimed at better protecting the personal data of French citizens, securing national infrastructure and reducing the country's technological dependence.