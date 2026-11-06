The increase of the minimum wage above the threshold of 1,500 euros net per month enters the debate on purchasing power. The Labor Minister considers this threshold « important, » while the lowest-paid workers remain particularly exposed to rising mandatory expenses. But between legal revaluation, labor costs, and support for businesses, the minimum wage issue remains a sensitive economic and political topic.

The remuneration of minimum wage workers returns to the forefront of discussions on purchasing power. By mentioning the importance of crossing the threshold of 1,500 euros net monthly, the Labor Minister highlights an amount whose significance is as much symbolic as financial. For the workers concerned, each increase can represent concrete support against daily expenses, notably those related to housing, food, energy, and transportation.

This statement comes in a context where the level of low wages remains a major concern. While the minimum wage benefits from a revaluation mechanism intended to partially protect workers against inflation, its evolution does not always suffice to offset the weight of unavoidable expenses in modest budgets. The issue therefore goes beyond the sole amount shown on the pay slip: it also concerns the real living standards of households.

A symbolic threshold for the lowest-paid workers

The minimum wage constitutes the legal hourly minimum wage applicable to the vast majority of employees in France. Its amount is set in gross terms, while the net salary depends notably on social contributions deducted. The threshold of 1,500 euros net monthly thus represents an easily identifiable benchmark in the public debate, even if the amount actually received may vary according to the employee’s situation and elements of their remuneration.

For a person employed full-time at the minimum wage, an increase of a few dozen euros per month can help absorb certain expenses. Its effect depends, however, on the parallel evolution of prices and social benefits. A nominal wage increase does not necessarily translate into an equivalent gain in purchasing power if current charges continue to rise.

A minimum wage currently below 1,500 euros net

Since June 1, 2026, the minimum wage has been set at 1,867.02 euros gross per month for an employee working 35 hours per week. The indicative net monthly amount reaches 1,477.93 euros, just over 22 euros below the threshold mentioned by the minister. This 2.41% revaluation occurred after the triggering of the automatic mechanism linked to price evolution. It represents an increase of about 34.82 euros net compared to the amount applied at the beginning of the year. <Cite refs={[« turn225975search7″, »turn225975search1 »]}/>

Crossing the 1,500 euros net could occur as part of a future revaluation, but its timing and scale remain to be specified. The minimum wage is normally re-evaluated each January 1 according to a formula taking into account inflation borne by the most modest households and wage evolution. The government also has the possibility to grant an additional increase, commonly called a « boost, » beyond the minimum provided by law.

A delicate balance between purchasing power and labor cost

Any increase in the minimum wage also has consequences for employers. Companies in sectors employing a significant proportion of minimum wage workers, notably hospitality, retail, or personal services, are particularly concerned. For some small businesses, a rise in wages may require adjustments in prices, margins, or organization.

Conversely, supporters of a larger revaluation emphasize that improving modest incomes can support household consumption. The lowest-paid workers generally devote a significant share of their resources to current expenses. An increase in their salary can therefore directly benefit the local economy, even if its effects depend on the economic context and business behavior.

What increase for employees in 2027?

The next important deadline will be the annual revaluation on January 1, 2027. The exact amount will depend on the economic data used to apply the legal formula and any additional government decision. The threshold of 1,500 euros net could then become an identifiable political objective, without constituting at this stage an officially announced measure.

Beyond this symbolic barrier, the debate on the minimum wage refers to a broader question: how to sustainably improve work incomes without weakening employment and business competitiveness? The minister’s statement brings this subject back to the center of economic discussions, at a time when purchasing power remains an important concern for the French.