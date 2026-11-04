Eurozone: Inflation Hits 4% in October, Highest Level in Three Years

Price increases are accelerating again in the eurozone. According to preliminary estimates published on Wednesday, November 4, by Eurostat, inflation reached 4% year-on-year in October 2026, compared to 3.8% in September. This is the highest level since September 2023, mainly driven by soaring energy prices, which could prompt the European Central Bank to raise interest rates once again.

Inflation continues to rise in the 21 countries sharing the European single currency. According to Eurostat’s provisional data, consumer prices increased by 4% year-on-year in October, after a 3.8% rise in September and 3.2% in August. This is the highest level recorded in three years. This new acceleration confirms the return of inflationary pressures on the continent, while European economies had gradually regained some stability after the sharp price increases observed at the start of the decade. The rate now stands at double the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

This increase is mainly explained by rising energy prices. According to available estimates, these rose by about 21% year-on-year in October, due to persistent tensions on international oil and gas markets. The Middle East conflict and uncertainties regarding energy supplies have contributed to keeping prices at high levels. This situation particularly affects European countries, which are largely dependent on imports to meet their hydrocarbon needs. The consequences are felt on fuels, heating, and production costs for many companies.

Energy remains the main driver of inflation

While energy prices explain a large part of this acceleration, other spending categories also continue to rise. Service prices increased by 3.3% year-on-year in October, compared to 3.2% the previous month. Food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco show an increase of about 1.6%. In contrast, underlying inflation, which notably excludes the most volatile energy and food products, remains stable at 2.5%. This distinction is important for economists, as it allows assessing whether the rise in energy prices is spreading sustainably throughout the economy.

For European households, this new inflationary surge constitutes an additional difficulty. Rising energy bills reduce disposable income and may force consumers to limit certain expenses. The most modest households are particularly exposed, as they generally allocate a larger share of their budget to essential expenses. Companies also face higher energy costs, notably in industrial sectors, transport, and agriculture. Some may be led to pass part of these costs onto their selling prices, which risks sustaining inflationary pressures in the coming months.

The European Central Bank faces a new dilemma

This situation places the ECB in a delicate position. The monetary institution has already raised its key interest rates twice in 2026 to limit the risks of inflation remaining persistently above its target. Another increase could be considered at its December meeting. By increasing the cost of credit, the central bank seeks to moderate demand and prevent the rise in energy prices from turning into generalized inflation. However, further monetary tightening could also slow business investment and complicate access to financing for households.

Monetary authorities must notably determine whether the current energy shock risks causing a persistent increase in wages and service prices. For now, the stability of underlying inflation at 2.5% suggests that pressures remain relatively contained outside of energy. This development could encourage the ECB to act cautiously. Financial markets nevertheless increasingly anticipate another rate hike before the end of the year. The decision will depend on upcoming economic statistics, the evolution of oil and gas prices, as well as growth prospects in the eurozone.

Possible consequences for European growth

The return of high inflation comes as the European economy shows signs of resilience. Eurozone growth is estimated to have reached 0.4% in the third quarter of 2026, a progression exceeding some analysts’ expectations. This relatively sustained activity could give the ECB more leeway to act against inflation. But prospects remain uncertain, notably for sectors most dependent on energy and for households facing rising mandatory expenses. A prolongation of tensions on oil markets could weigh on consumption and slow the economic recovery.

The coming weeks will therefore be decisive for price developments in Europe. Final October data still need to be published by Eurostat, while November figures will allow measuring whether inflation continues to rise. For governments, the challenge is to protect purchasing power without further fueling price increases. For the ECB, it is about gradually bringing inflation back to 2% without causing an excessive slowdown in activity. With a rate now set at 4%, the eurozone enters a new period of economic uncertainty, three years after the previous inflation peak.