NBA House returns to Paris from January 12th to 14th: 3 days of festivities before the clash between Wembanyama and the Pelicans

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The NBA is getting ready to electrify Paris . The North American basketball league announced this Thursday the return of NBA House to the French capital, from Tuesday, January 12th to Thursday, January 14th, 2027. Located in the Marais district, this immersive event will offer three days of entertainment, meet-and-greets with NBA legends, and experiences blending sports, music, fashion, and culture. Tickets are on sale for €10.

This event will accompany the NBA Paris Game 2027, which will pit the New Orleans Pelicans against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, on Thursday, January 14 at the Accor Arena.

Three days to immerse yourself in the world of the NBA

NBA House Paris 2027 will be located at 13-15 rue du Pont aux Choux, in the Marais district. Spread over two floors, the event will feature a main stage, areas dedicated to merchandise, and various interactive activity zones.

NBA players and legends will participate in several public events, alongside content creators and personalities from the worlds of sports, media and entertainment.

Visitors will be able to attend roundtables, interact with basketball personalities, participate in workshops and purchase or personalize official merchandise.

The names of the guests and the detailed program will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Basketball, music and fashion are on the agenda

Each of the three days will be organised around a specific theme.

Tuesday, January 12 – Paris & Origins: a day dedicated to French basketball, its identity and the communities that have contributed to its development.

Wednesday, January 13 – Basketball & Culture: a program dedicated to the links between basketball, music, fashion, art and content creation.

Thursday, January 14 – The Future & Legacy: a day focused on innovation, performance, leadership and the future of basketball.

The event is a continuation of the NBA Summer House, organized in August 2026 at the Palais Brongniart, which had already allowed basketball fans to meet personalities from the league and participate in various interactive experiences.

Wembanyama returns to Paris for the 100th NBA game in Europe

The highlight of these three days of festivities will be the NBA Paris Game 2027, presented by Tissot. On Thursday, January 14, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Accor Arena, as part of the regular season.

This game will mark a symbolic milestone in the league's history as it will be the 100th NBA game held in Europe , the 16th involving an NBA franchise in France since 1991 and the sixth regular season game played in Paris.

Victor Wembanyama will thus return to the French public, two years after the games against the Indiana Pacers in January 2025, during which the French basketball player notably led the Spurs to a large victory.

Tickets for NBA House Paris 2027 are now on sale. The entry price has been set at €10. Reservations can be made on the official website NBA.com/ParisHouse.

The opening hours will be as follows:

Tuesday, January 12: from 12pm to 20pm.

Wednesday, January 13: from 12pm to 20pm.

Thursday, January 14: from 10am to 17pm.

The NBA House will be located at 13-15, rue du Pont aux Choux, in the 3rd arrondissement of Paris.

The event will notably benefit from the support of Tissot, Emirates , American Express, Nike, Foot Locker, NBA 2K, AWS, Experience Abu Dhabi, C4 Energy, Sprite, Unibet and Fanatics, official distributor of derivative products.

The NBA continues its international development

Already organized in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom , NBA House is one of the league's international events designed to bring players and fans closer together.

NBA games and programs are now available in 214 countries and territories, in more than 50 languages. At the start of the 2026-2027 season, the league's rosters included 125 international players from 43 countries.

With Victor Wembanyama returning to the Parisian court and three days entirely dedicated to basketball culture, the French capital will once again be at the heart of NBA news next January.

Sources cited in the article nba.com · Annonce de la NBA