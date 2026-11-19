The Court of Auditors has given a mixed assessment of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, highlighting €6,7 billion in public spending and disappointing economic benefits, including GDP growth of only 0,05 percentage points. Real estate investments and sports infrastructure, while significant, have struggled to meet initial expectations.

Two years after the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Court of Auditors has issued a mixed assessment. While the event was a popular and sporting success, the financial magistrates point to considerable public spending, very limited economic benefits, and a legacy that falls short of stated ambitions. In its report published this Thursday, the institution estimates the cost to public finances at nearly €6,7 billion and highlights the difficulties encountered in several areas, including housing, sports facilities, and school sports programs.

A public bill of nearly 6,7 billion euros

The Court of Auditors has slightly revised upwards its estimate of the cost of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Public spending now reaches 6,68 billion euros, compared to approximately 6,65 billion in the previous assessment carried out in September 2025.

Specifically, organizational expenses amount to €2,99 billion, with nearly half dedicated to security. Infrastructure investments total €3,69 billion, following an increase of €57 million primarily related to projects aimed at making the Seine suitable for swimming.

The Court highlights the significant mobilization of public funds for the organization of the event. However, it acknowledges that the organizing committee concluded its activities with a financial surplus, now estimated at 71 million euros, compared to 75,7 million previously.

Economic benefits far below expectations

On the economic front, the picture is considerably less favorable. The Court of Auditors confirms that the Games had only a very limited impact on the French economy. Their contribution to 2024 growth has been revised to just 0,05 percentage points of gross domestic product, compared to the initially estimated 0,07 points.

Tourism, in particular, did not benefit from the expected boost. During the Games, many regular visitors decided against staying in Paris, fearing crowds, travel restrictions, or price increases. This displacement of visitors reduced the anticipated benefits from the influx of Olympic spectators.

The available data also do not show a significant increase in hotel stays in France after the Games. National hotel occupancy even declined by 1,4% in 2024, while other major European tourist destinations experienced more favorable trends.

The tax balance is also unfavorable. Between 2019 and 2025, direct tax revenues related to the Games reached €82,6 million, while VAT credit refunds amounted to €274,9 million. The net balance thus stands at - €192,3 million . This figure corresponds to the direct tax balance calculated by the Court, and not to the total economic impact of the Games.

Seine-Saint-Denis: 4,371 housing units created, but insufficient results

The real estate and urban legacy of the Games is another area of ​​concern. The Court of Auditors acknowledges that the investments made have contributed to transforming certain sectors of Seine- Saint-Denis , particularly around the former Olympic and Paralympic villages. However, it puts the scale of these developments into perspective.

The newly developed neighborhoods comprise 4,371 housing units, including 3,329 family dwellings. This represents only 0,6% of the department's total housing stock. Furthermore, the construction is concentrated in the western part of the department, leaving significant territorial disparities with eastern Seine-Saint-Denis.

Sports infrastructure also presents a mixed picture. Despite the construction or renovation of several gymnasiums, swimming pools, and facilities, Seine-Saint-Denis still ranked 99th among French departments in 2026 in terms of sports facilities per capita. It had only 15,7 facilities per 10,000 inhabitants, compared to a national average of 48,7.

Olympic facilities still underutilized

The Court of Auditors notes that several facilities built or renovated for the Games are not yet fully utilized. Some have resumed operations in the last year or two, but their usage remains below the potential offered by these facilities.

Local authorities, sports clubs, schools, and the general public have not always embraced these new facilities. The Saint-Denis Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Prisme in Pantin, designed in particular to accommodate people with disabilities, are among the facilities whose usage and economic model raise questions.

This finding contrasts with the initial ambitions of the organizers, who had made the lasting legacy of the Paris 2024 Games one of the central commitments of the French bid.

School sports: the promises of the Olympics are not being fulfilled

The results are also disappointing regarding the development of physical activity among young people. Two measures in particular had been presented as significant advances: 30 minutes of daily physical activity in primary school and two additional hours of sport offered in secondary school.

More than two years after the Games, these systems are still facing persistent difficulties in implementation. The Court of Auditors notes that they have not managed to become firmly established in schools, despite the ambitions expressed by public authorities.

The trend in the number of registered athletes, however, offers a more encouraging sign. Federations recorded an increase in memberships in 2024 and 2025, but financial magistrates believe it will take several years to determine whether this rise translates into a sustained increase in sports participation.

Disability: Real progress, but a slowdown after the Paralympic Games

Regarding the inclusion of people with disabilities, the Court acknowledges that the Paralympic Games have contributed to changing perceptions and increasing the visibility of para-sport. Several important initiatives have been undertaken to improve the accessibility of facilities and promote participation in sport.

However, some programs have lost momentum since the end of the event. Grant reductions, the withdrawal of partners, and the disengagement of some local authorities are jeopardizing the continuity of the actions undertaken.

The magistrates are therefore calling for increased monitoring of these systems and for their funding to be guaranteed over the long term, so that the progress made during the Paralympic Games does not remain limited to the Olympic period.

A sporting and popular success that the Court of Auditors does not dispute.

Despite these criticisms, the institution acknowledges the success of the organization and the performances of the French athletes. The Paris 2024 Games allowed France to finish fifth in the Olympic medal standings and eighth in the Paralympic medal standings.

The Court considers that the policy of supporting elite sport has produced the expected results, even though it required significant funding. The preparation of the athletes and the investments made have therefore enabled the achievement of the sporting objectives set before the competition.

The event also benefited from significant public enthusiasm and considerable international visibility. The financial jurisdiction thus distinguishes the success of the event itself from the economic and social results observed since its conclusion.

A warning for the 2030 Winter Olympics

This financial and material assessment takes on particular importance as France is to organize the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in the Alps.

The Court of Auditors emphasizes the need to control public spending, improve financial transparency, and plan the use of facilities much more precisely after competitions. It also calls for the risks of budget overruns to be identified and monitored from the earliest stages of projects.

The issue of financing had already been raised in previous cost assessments of Paris 2024 , and then in the warnings given to the organizers of the 2030 Winter Games.

With a public bill now estimated at 6,68 billion euros, the Paris 2024 Games leave a double legacy: an undisputed sporting and popular success, but also considerable expenses, modest economic benefits and facilities whose long-term benefits will still need to be demonstrated.