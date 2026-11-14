Gérald Autier recalls the limits of the 100,000 euro bank guarantee

The deposit guarantee ceiling protects savers in the event of bank failure. Gérald Autier nevertheless reminds that this protection has limits, both on the amounts covered and on the availability of funds.

One hundred thousand euros guaranteed does not mean fully protected savings, regardless of the amount. In a column published by Nouvelle Revue Politique, Gérald Autier examines what this familiar promise to bank customers covers. The author, essayist and independent analyst, acknowledges the usefulness of the system, while inviting to look precisely at its conditions of application.

In France, the Deposit Guarantee and Resolution Fund (FGDR) covers eligible deposits up to 100,000 euros per depositor and per banking institution. The ceiling therefore does not renew with each account opening at the same bank. Deposits covered by this guarantee must be considered together.

Gérald Autier takes the case of a saver holding 250,000 euros in ordinary deposits at a single institution. Except for special rules, notably those for certain temporary exceptional deposits, 100,000 euros are covered. The additional 150,000 euros remain exposed to the consequences of failure. This does not mean they would necessarily be lost in full: their recovery would depend on the procedure and the bank’s situation.

Compensation does not guarantee continuous access to the account

The other highlighted limit concerns the daily operation of the account. When the compensation mechanism is triggered, the guaranteed sums must normally be made available within seven working days following the unavailability of deposits, except in special cases. This regulated timeframe constitutes concrete protection. However, it does not promise that banking operations can continue without interruption.

For a household paying its current expenses or a company that must honor its payments, even temporary unavailability can create difficulties. The analysis thus distinguishes two often confused questions: the amount that can be recovered and the moment when it will be usable again. Being compensated does not mean going through the failure without any disruption.

The column does not predict bank failures and does not call for massive withdrawal of funds. Gérald Autier rather emphasizes the indispensable role of institutions in financing the economy. His point is to remind that a guarantee has a defined scope. To assess the security of one’s deposits, the figure of 100,000 euros must therefore be read with the conditions that accompany it.