A vice president of the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines was violently stabbed on Friday, November 13, early evening, inside the institution’s premises. Injured in the head and hand, the university official was taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger. The alleged attacker fled and remains at large.

A violent assault occurred on Friday, November 13, within the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ). Around 7:45 p.m., one of the institution’s vice presidents was attacked with a knife while in his office, located in the presidency building. According to initial information from police sources, an individual with a concealed face entered the premises before attacking the university official.

The victim was injured in the hand and the back of the head. Emergency services were quickly alerted and provided first aid before transferring him to the hospital. Despite the severity of the attack, his life is not at risk. The suspected attacker left the scene after the incident. No arrests had been announced by Saturday morning.

An attack condemned by the Minister of Higher Education

The Minister of Higher Education and Research, Philippe Baptiste, responded on Friday evening to this assault. In a message posted on the social network X, he denounced an act of extreme seriousness and expressed his support to the injured official, his relatives, and all his colleagues. The minister also reminded that university institutions must remain places where everyone can work and study safely.

Philippe Baptiste assured that he trusts the justice system to identify the attacker and establish the exact circumstances of the facts. He also reaffirmed the State’s support for universities, their administrations, and their staff. This stance comes as the violence of the assault, committed directly in the office of a university official, raises serious concern within the educational community.

A university facing a climate of tension

The university president, Loïc Josseran, confirmed on Saturday morning that his colleague’s life is not in danger. In an official statement, he strongly condemned this attack, which occurred in a university context he describes as tense. The institution has experienced student protests and disruptions for several weeks, complicating its operation.

The UVSQ president nevertheless called for caution in drawing hasty conclusions about the attacker’s motivations. At this stage, no official element allows establishing a link between internal university tensions and this stabbing attack. The precise circumstances of the assault, as well as the reasons that led the perpetrator to target this official, remain unknown.

An investigation opened to find the attacker

Law enforcement has launched investigations to identify and locate the individual suspected of committing the act. Investigators will need to determine how the person accessed the presidency premises, reconstruct the sequence of the assault, and establish whether the victim was personally targeted. No hypothesis regarding the motive of the attack can be publicly favored at this stage.

In his statement, Loïc Josseran indicated that the safety of staff, students, and all persons welcomed in the institution remains his priority. He also announced a university mobilization to support those affected by this event. Wishing to preserve the proper conduct of the investigation and his colleague’s privacy, he asked the university community to respect his anonymity.

The safety of university officials in question

This assault raises the question of protecting personnel holding responsibilities within higher education institutions. Unlike other sensitive administrative buildings, universities are traditionally designed as open places, welcoming thousands of students, teachers, researchers, and visitors daily. This accessibility is an essential characteristic of their operation but can also complicate preventing certain intrusions.

Friday evening’s attack should lead the institution to review the security conditions of its administrative premises. For now, authorities prioritize finding the attacker and caring for the injured official. The university president indicated that new information would be communicated when the investigation’s progress allows.

Meanwhile, the university community remains deeply affected by this assault. While the vice president’s health does not raise vital concerns, the circumstances of the attack remain particularly worrying. The investigation will now need to clarify the perpetrator’s motivations and determine how such violence could occur within the institution itself.