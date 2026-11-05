Montpellier: a 27-year-old woman dies after eating morels sold at B&M, urgent national recall

Chicken with morels followed by rapid health deterioration

On Monday evening, Marie-Lou prepared chicken with morels, one of her favorite dishes. She used dried mushrooms sold in jars commercially. A few hours after her meal, the young woman began experiencing severe abdominal pain and significant digestive disorders.

After contacting a poison control center, she was referred to a hospital and admitted to Montpellier University Hospital. Despite the care provided, her condition rapidly worsened. The young woman died Tuesday around midday, less than 24 hours after the first symptoms appeared.

On social media, her sister Julia described the severity of the suspected poisoning: “Montpellier University Hospital did everything possible. She should have been saved.” She also mentioned an extremely rare reaction, specifying that “her vital organs failed one after another.”

All Champibon morel batches sold at B&M recalled in France

The recall concerns all batches bearing the barcode 3760201609743, under the commercial reference 534199, with a best-before date of December 1, 2029. The products were sold between October 12 and November 3, 2026, in B&M stores across France.

The procedure was registered on the government website RappelConso. The stated reason is a “probable contamination of a batch of morels by a toxin likely to cause food poisoning.”

Health authorities warn that consuming these mushrooms can cause diarrhea and vomiting within hours after the meal. In the most severe cases, these symptoms can lead to severe dehydration.

An autopsy and analyses to determine the exact cause of death

While consumption of the morels is strongly suspected, the precise link between the product and Marie-Lou’s death still needs to be established. An autopsy and toxicological analyses have been initiated to identify the exact cause of her death and to search for the possible presence of a toxin in the consumed mushrooms.

The Ministries of Health and Agriculture confirmed Thursday that a link is suspected between the morels, gastrointestinal symptoms, and the death. They also specified that the young woman had no known comorbidities.

The B&M brand confirmed the withdrawal of the affected products while emphasizing that the exact circumstances of the death and their possible connection to the marketed mushrooms remain to be established.

The recall also extends to morels sold at Promocash

On Thursday, another recall procedure was published for dried Champibon morels sold by Promocash. This concerns 400-gram packages, bearing lot number 262306 and barcode 3760201600023, sold between June 23 and November 3.

The stated reason is also a probable contamination by a toxin likely to cause food poisoning. For this reference, consumers are advised to destroy the product. The recall includes reimbursement.

What to do if you have purchased these morels?

People who have purchased the Champibon dried morels affected by the recall must not consume them under any circumstances. The 60-gram jars sold at B&M can be returned to the store for a refund. A customer service is also reachable at 04 73 69 90 60.

In case of diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain within hours after consumption, authorities recommend immediately contacting a poison control center at 01 45 42 59 59, available 24/7. In presence of severe signs, call emergency number 15.

This new health recall concerns a brand already targeted by similar procedures, notably during the national recall of Coca-Cola Cherry cans sold at B&M. Other food alerts have also been issued in recent months, including the recall of burgers sold at Carrefour for listeria contamination.

Health authorities continue their investigations on Champibon morels. The recall now concerns several packaging types marketed in France, while the results of analyses aimed at determining the exact origin of Marie-Lou’s fatal poisoning are still awaited.