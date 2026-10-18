Essonne: nine abandoned cats in a bag, call for witnesses launched

An alarming discovery was made this Friday in Essonne. Nine felines, including eight kittens accompanied by their mother, were found abandoned in a bag. The condition of the animals and the circumstances of their abandonment raise serious concerns among animal welfare advocates in the department.

Mobilization to identify those responsible

In response to this act of mistreatment, an animal protection association has decided to take action. It has launched a call for witnesses in the hope of identifying the perpetrators of this abandonment. Anyone with information about this case is invited to come forward to the association.

This case highlights the vulnerability of domestic animals and the need to fight against abandonment. Those responsible face criminal prosecution for acts of cruelty towards domestic animals.

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