Interviews Animals Various facts

Essonne: nine abandoned cats in a bag, call for witnesses launched

By

1 minute read

Essonne: Nine cats abandoned in a bag, appeal for witnesses launched
Essonne: Nine cats abandoned in a bag, appeal for witnesses launched

An alarming discovery was made this Friday in Essonne. Nine felines, including eight kittens accompanied by their mother, were found abandoned in a bag. The condition of the animals and the circumstances of their abandonment raise serious concerns among animal welfare advocates in the department.

Mobilization to identify those responsible

In response to this act of mistreatment, an animal protection association has decided to take action. It has launched a call for witnesses in the hope of identifying the perpetrators of this abandonment. Anyone with information about this case is invited to come forward to the association.

This case highlights the vulnerability of domestic animals and the need to fight against abandonment. Those responsible face criminal prosecution for acts of cruelty towards domestic animals.

{« @context »: « https://schema.org », « @type »: « NewsArticle », « headline »: « Essonne : neuf chats abandonnés dans un sac, appel à témoins lancé », « description »: « Huit chatons et leur mère ont été découverts enfermés dans un sac en Essonne. Une association recherche activement des témoins. », « datePublished »: « 2026-10-18T09:30:55.215791+00:00 », « dateModified »: « 2026-10-18T09:30:55.215791+00:00 », « image »: [« /api/uploads/af1fe68c-a003-4fb7-8767-898b713c1a80.jpg »], « author »: {« @type »: « Person », « name »: « Service Actualités »}, « publisher »: {« @type »: « Organization », « name »: « Entrevue »}}

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story