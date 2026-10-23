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Shooting in Yvelines: Man opens fire with automatic weapon on pedestrians in Trappes and La Verrière, one dead and four injured

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Shooting in Yvelines: a man opens fire with an automatic weapon on passers-by in Trappes and La Verrière, one dead and four wounded
Shooting in Yvelines: a man opens fire with an automatic weapon on passers-by in Trappes and La Verrière, one dead and four wounded

A shooting left at least one dead and four injured this Friday in Yvelines. An armed man repeatedly opened fire on pedestrians in the towns of Trappes and La Verrière before being apprehended by law enforcement. A significant police and emergency response was mobilized.

Bursts of gunfire fired in the street, at several locations

The events occurred around 10:30 a.m. An individual traveling in a vehicle opened fire on the public road, first in Trappes then in La Verrière, two neighboring towns located about thirty kilometers west of Paris.

Armed with an automatic weapon, the man fired bursts at three or four different locations. Several pedestrians were hit. Initial reports indicate at least five victims, including one deceased and four injured. The severity of the injuries and the identities of those affected have not yet been specified.

Shooter apprehended by police in Coignières

After the shootings, the suspect was apprehended by officers from the anti-crime brigade (BAC). His arrest took place in Coignières, another town in Yvelines, near La Verrière.

A significant police and emergency response was deployed at the various shooting locations. Emergency services attended to the victims while law enforcement secured the areas and began initial investigations.

Shooter’s motives still unknown

The exact circumstances of this shooting remain to be established. Investigators must reconstruct the assailant’s route, determine the precise number of shots fired, and understand why several people were targeted in different areas.

At this stage, the suspect’s motives are unknown. No confirmed information yet determines whether the victims were specifically targeted or if the man fired indiscriminately at pedestrians.

Another case of violence in Yvelines

This shooting affects an area already confronted with several serious violence cases. In September 2025, a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of Trappes train station. In La Verrière, a municipal police officer was attacked with a knife in the street in July 2025.

This Friday’s shooting is now under investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, the final victim count, and the motives of the apprehended man.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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