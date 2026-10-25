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Spain: 25,000 Protesters in Madrid to Defend the Public Pension System

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Spain: 25,000 protesters in Madrid to defend the public pension system
Spain: 25,000 protesters in Madrid to defend the public pension system

A few weeks before the legislative elections, tens of thousands of people marched in the Spanish capital on Saturday to demand the preservation of the pay-as-you-go pension system, at the heart of an intense political battle between the outgoing government and the right-wing opposition.

Some 25,000 people converged on Madrid this Saturday to defend the Spanish public pension system, amid intense political tension ahead of the legislative vote scheduled for next month. The procession connected Atocha station to Gran Via, an emblematic avenue of the capital, under banners demanding to “protect and guarantee our pensions.”

The mobilization reflects deep concerns about the sustainability of the system. Spain faces an accelerated aging of its population, one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, and stagnant wages that mechanically worsen the ratio between contributors and pensioners. The monthly pension bill reached a record level this year, nearing 14.5 billion euros.

At the core of the demands: maintaining the indexation of pensions to inflation and reducing pension inequalities between men and women. Protesters fear that a political change could undermine these gains. Emilio Delgado, deputy spokesperson for the left-wing Más Madrid party in the Madrid Assembly, summarized the spirit of the marches by stating that “no pension should be below the minimum wage” and that “a lifetime of work deserves a dignified retirement.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez blamed the People’s Party (PP), the main right-wing formation, accusing it of preparing to weaken pension revaluation linked to inflation in case of electoral victory. PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo denied these accusations on Monday, assuring that he would maintain pension revaluation based on inflation if his party comes to power.

Sánchez, for his part, promised to preserve the current system if re-elected, judging the regime financially viable despite its growing dependence on state transfers, made necessary by the increasing number of retirees and the regular rise in amounts paid.

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