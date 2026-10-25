Germany: Merz Calls for Conservative Unity Against Internal and Russian Threats

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz concluded the CSU congress in Munich by calling for strengthened cohesion between the two sister parties, while reaffirming the refusal of any collaboration with the far right and denouncing Russian destabilization attempts.

The biennial congress of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian conservative party, ended Saturday in Munich with a speech by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is also president of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Before the delegates gathered at the exhibition center of the Bavarian capital, the head of the federal government emphasized that “the CDU and CSU must stand closer together than ever,” highlighting that both parties are being attacked by “extremists” from the margins of the political spectrum.

Merz paid strong tribute to the CSU president, Markus Söder, whom he described as a “strong voice” not only for Bavaria but also at the federal level. “We are united by a deep sense of responsibility towards our country,” he declared, stressing the shared nature of this commitment.

The congress took place amid internal tensions. The governing coalition formed by the CDU, CSU, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is going through a difficult period marked by electoral setbacks and disagreements over the pace of reforms in pension, dependency, and health insurance systems. The question of the succession of outgoing Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also crystallizes tensions, as no conservative candidate name has yet been proposed.

On the economic front, Merz hinted at a reduction in the electricity tax starting next year. “If it is possible, and I think it is, then the electricity tax must be lowered next year,” he stated. His coalition partners have already agreed in principle to align with the European minimum, but Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil (SPD) warned of limited budgetary room for maneuver despite forecasts of increased tax revenues. At this stage, the reductions granted only concern industry, agriculture, and forestry.

The chancellor also firmly reaffirmed the maintenance of the “firewall” excluding any cooperation with Alternative for Germany (AfD). “Anyone who thinks they must vote for these people has no place in our Union,” he declared. The AfD continues to dominate national polls, although a survey conducted Friday for the public broadcaster ZDF indicates that the conservative bloc is narrowing the gap. However, the ruling coalition would not have a majority if federal elections were held this Sunday.

Merz also warned against what he described as a “massive threat” from Russia, accusing Moscow of seeking “to destabilize Germany on a daily basis.” Germany, one of the main military and political supporters of Ukraine, is on high alert against sabotage risks following the discovery of a booby-trapped drone near a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig airport. On Thursday, a Ukrainian national was arrested in the state of Brandenburg, suspected of espionage for Russian services.

On the sidelines of the congress, a fire destroyed the Kehlsteinhaus overnight from Friday to Saturday, the alpine retreat built for Adolf Hitler in the Bavarian Alps and better known as the “Eagle’s Nest.” A suspect has been taken into custody and an investigation for arson has been opened.