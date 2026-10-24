Belgium: Several Hundred Protesters in Brussels Denounce Police Violence

Several hundred people gathered this Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Brussels to denounce alleged police violence during recent social mobilizations. Meeting notably at Mont des Arts, participants demand explanations about the law enforcement interventions and the numerous arrests that have occurred since the beginning of the month. This new day of protest takes place in a tense atmosphere, one week after clashes shook the Belgian capital.

Social mobilization continues in Belgium. On Saturday, October 24, several hundred protesters converged on Mont des Arts in central Brussels to denounce the methods used by law enforcement during previous gatherings. Calls to demonstrate, widely shared on TikTok and Instagram, circulated especially among high school students, university students, and young people mobilized against the government’s budgetary measures. Participants denounce arrests, the use of tear gas, and water cannons during the demonstrations on October 9 and 17. Despite concerns raised by these new calls, the situation remained calm in the capital in the early afternoon. Authorities had nevertheless increased vigilance to prevent possible disturbances, while several businesses took protective measures in anticipation of the gathering.

This new mobilization follows two weeks marked by numerous incidents in several Belgian cities. On October 9, a national demonstration against the federal government’s austerity measures brought together 30,000 people in Brussels according to the police, and 50,000 according to unions. While the main procession was peaceful, clashes broke out on the margins between some groups of young people and law enforcement. Projectiles were thrown at police officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. On October 17, new violence affected the capital, notably near the Midi train station and downtown. Vehicles and street furniture were set on fire, while several shops and buildings suffered damage. These episodes led to numerous arrests and increased tensions between some protesters and authorities.

Complaints Filed Against Police Interventions

The methods used by the police are now under particular scrutiny. The Permanent Committee for Police Services Control, known as Committee P, has received 26 complaints regarding alleged police behavior during the demonstrations on October 9 and 17. The reports concern contested interventions by participants in the gatherings, notably in the context of dispersal operations and arrests. The alleged facts will need to be examined to determine whether the officers involved complied with the rules governing the use of force. These complaints alone do not allow concluding the existence of illegal violence, but they reflect growing distrust among some protesters towards law enforcement. Police authorities defend their interventions by highlighting violence committed against officers and damage observed during previous mobilizations.

Beyond accusations of police violence, the protest is part of a broader social movement against Belgian budgetary policies. Since the beginning of October, reforms affecting education, notably the announced increase in certain higher education registration fees, have fueled the anger of many young people. Unions also denounce budget restrictions and their consequences on public services and purchasing power. The government of Prime Minister Bart De Wever defends, for its part, the necessity of restoring public finances. In this context, the gatherings on Saturday, October 24, constitute a new test for Belgian authorities, faced with the need to guarantee the right to protest while avoiding new violence. In Brussels, the calm observed at the start of the mobilization contrasts with the clashes of the two previous weekends. The rest of the day should establish whether this new protest can continue without major incidents.