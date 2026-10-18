West Bank: American journalist beaten by settlers, Washington demands prosecution

The assault on an American journalist in the occupied West Bank has sparked a strong diplomatic reaction from the United States. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called on Israeli authorities to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for the attack on Heidi Levine, an experienced photojournalist working for the Washington Post. On Friday, this 64-year-old media professional was violently beaten by masked Israeli settlers while covering tensions surrounding the olive harvest in several Palestinian villages northeast of Ramallah. Hospitalized after the assault, she suffers from hand injuries and multiple fractures, according to information provided by her family. In a particularly strong statement published on the social network X, Mike Huckabee described the attack as an act of terror committed by masked individuals. He called for a full investigation and criminal sanctions against those involved, stating that the perpetrators should serve several years in prison. This stance contrasts with the initial caution shown by the U.S. State Department and highlights the seriousness of the incident, which directly involves an American citizen performing her journalistic duties.

The events occurred on Friday, October 16, as Heidi Levine was photographing Palestinian farmers participating in the olive harvest near the villages of Turmus Ayya and Khirbet Abou Falah. According to her testimony, she suddenly saw a group of more than fifty masked men, several armed with sticks and metal bars. The assailants approached her and struck her repeatedly. The journalist recounted being thrown to the ground, kicked, and stripped of several personal belongings, including her phone and photographic equipment. Despite wearing a bulletproof vest clearly marked « Press, » she was not spared. She explained that she tried to identify herself as a journalist and a mother to calm her attackers but was unable to stop the violence. Taken to a hospital in Ramallah, she received treatment for serious injuries, including a severe finger injury, a broken rib, and multiple spinal fractures, according to information provided by her daughter to the Associated Press. The Washington Post condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation. The Israeli army confirmed that a journalist was injured during a violent incident, while stating that its soldiers intervened after being informed of clashes in the area.

A U.S. Ambassador Known for His Pro-Israel Stance

Mike Huckabee’s firmness draws particular attention due to his political positioning. Appointed ambassador to Israel by Donald Trump, this former Republican governor of Arkansas is known for his long-standing support of Israel and his favorable positions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. His public intervention against the assault on Heidi Levine thus represents a notable diplomatic signal. In his message, he condemned an attack on an unarmed professional and demanded that those responsible be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The ambassador’s reaction follows a much more measured initial statement from the U.S. embassy, which condemned criminal violence in the West Bank without explicitly naming the perpetrators. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for caution in drawing premature conclusions about responsibility, mentioning the possibility that other groups may have been involved in the incidents. This caution contrasts with eyewitness accounts collected on site, which implicate Israeli settlers. The case also arises in a sensitive political context for Israel, just days before the legislative elections scheduled for October 27, while the issue of security in the West Bank and violence committed by certain settlers continues to fuel national and international debates.

This assault is part of a rise in violence around the olive harvest, a crucial period for the economy of many Palestinian families. In the occupied West Bank, farmers regularly face difficulties accessing their lands, destruction of crops, and attacks attributed to radical settler groups. Several incidents have been reported since early October, affecting Palestinian residents, activists, and media professionals alike. A few days before Heidi Levine’s assault, an AFP photographer was also beaten while covering the olive harvest. On October 17, European diplomats and religious representatives were also targeted in the Palestinian village of Taybeh, heightening concerns about the safety of international observers. These events raise questions about the protection of civilians and journalists in a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, whose settlements are considered contrary to international law by the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, an interpretation disputed by the Israeli government. For press freedom organizations, the assault on a clearly identifiable journalist constitutes a serious violation of the right to report. The prosecution demand made by Mike Huckabee now places Israeli authorities under pressure to deliver results. Beyond diplomatic condemnation, the challenge will be to determine whether the perpetrators of this attack can be identified and effectively brought to justice.