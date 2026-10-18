Gastronomy: Australia Earns Its First Michelin Stars, Eleven Restaurants Awarded

This is a historic first for Australian gastronomy. More than 125 years after the creation of the famous Michelin Guide in France, Australia officially joins the circle of destinations awarded the prestigious red stars. Eleven restaurants were distinguished during a ceremony held on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, all located in the state of South Australia, whose capital is Adelaide. Among the awarded establishments, Magill Estate Restaurant stands out by directly obtaining two stars, while ten other venues received their first distinction. This announcement marks a new step in the international development of the Michelin Guide, which continues its expansion into gastronomic markets previously absent from its rankings. For Australia, known for the diversity of its products, its wines, and culinary influences from around the world, this recognition represents an important international showcase. It is expected notably to strengthen the tourist appeal of South Australia, a region that has been seeking for several years to position itself as a major destination for gastronomy and wine tourism enthusiasts.

The big winner of this first selection is Magill Estate Restaurant, located in Rosslyn Park, a suburb of Adelaide. Led by chef Scott Huggins, the establishment offers contemporary gourmet cuisine based on carefully selected products and particularly elaborate presentation. By receiving two stars, the chef has reached an important milestone in his career, after having worked in several starred restaurants in Europe and Japan. He explained that as a young man, he dreamed of working in Michelin-distinguished establishments before achieving this recognition himself. Ten other restaurants received one star: Anvers Restaurant in Kangarilla, Maxwell Restaurant in McLaren Vale, Botanic, Esmay and Aurora at ILA in Adelaide, Arkhé in Norwood, Hentley Farm in Seppeltsfield, LVN Restaurant at Bird in Hand in Woodside, Aptos in Stirling, and Skillogalee Barrel House in Sevenhill. This selection illustrates the diversity of the regional culinary scene. Some establishments favor wood-fire cooking, like Arkhé, while others highlight indigenous Australian ingredients, notably Aptos, whose cuisine emphasizes the continent’s natural resources and food traditions.

A public investment to attract tourists from around the world

The arrival of the Michelin Guide in Australia is not solely the result of spontaneous recognition of its gastronomic scene. According to information reported by the Australian public broadcaster ABC, the South Australian government concluded a financial agreement with Michelin to enable the deployment of its inspectors in the region. These inspectors then evaluated the establishments anonymously, in accordance with the guide’s traditional operation. The exact amount paid by regional authorities has not been made public, but this strategy already raises questions. Why are the first Australian stars exclusively concentrated in one state, while Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane also have renowned gourmet restaurants? The answer lies precisely in the geographic scope of the agreement concluded with Michelin. Establishments located in other Australian regions were not included in this first evaluation and therefore cannot be considered less performing. The regional Minister of Tourism, Emily Bourke, defended this investment by explaining that it aims to strengthen the international visibility of South Australia. This approach is part of a broader trend: several tourist destinations now finance the arrival of the Michelin Guide to attract an international clientele with strong purchasing power. In July 2026, New Zealand had already joined the guide after concluding an agreement valued at 6.3 million New Zealand dollars over three years.

This first Australian selection also reflects the evolution of a guide born in France in 1900. Created by brothers André and Édouard Michelin, it initially aimed to encourage motorists to travel more, indirectly stimulating tire sales. The first gastronomic stars appeared in 1926, before gradually becoming one of the most sought-after distinctions in the restaurant world. One star rewards high-quality cuisine, two stars distinguish a restaurant worth a detour, and three stars salute an exceptional culinary experience justifying a specific journey. Over the decades, the guide has expanded into Europe, America, Asia, and now Oceania. For South Australia, the publication of this first edition therefore represents an important economic challenge beyond the prestige granted to chefs. Starred restaurants generally attract an international clientele, promote gastronomic stays, and can contribute to the development of local producers, wineries, and hotels. The selection also includes more than 70 other restaurants, some distinguished in the Bib Gourmand category, which highlights establishments offering quality cuisine at relatively accessible prices. It remains to be seen whether other Australian states will seek their own evaluation. With eleven establishments distinguished in its first appearance in the Michelin rankings, Australia now has a new recognition likely to strengthen its international gastronomic influence.