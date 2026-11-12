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Tours: three young men aged 17, 18 and 19 killed in a terrible accident, their car cut in two

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Tours: Three young people aged 17, 18 and 19 killed in a terrible accident, their car split in two
Tours: Three young people aged 17, 18 and 19 killed in a terrible accident, their car split in two

A terrible traffic accident claimed the lives of three young men on Wednesday evening in the Rives du Cher neighborhood in Tours (Indre-et-Loire). The vehicle they were in violently struck a tree on Winston-Churchill Boulevard. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, survived the crash. According to initial testimonies, the car was traveling at very high speed in thick fog.

A car cut in two by the force of the impact

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:11 p.m., on Winston-Churchill Boulevard, in the Rives du Cher neighborhood. A car carrying four young people left its trajectory before violently hitting a tree. No other vehicle was involved in this accident.

The collision was extremely violent. According to initial information, the car was cut in two by the force of the impact. The three passengers, young men aged 17, 18, and 19 respectively, lost their lives. Emergency services were unable to save them.

The 19-year-old driver survives the accident

At the wheel was a 19-year-old young woman. She survived the collision and was only slightly injured, according to information provided by the Indre-et-Loire firefighters. She was transported to the Trousseau University Hospital Center in Chambray-lès-Tours to receive care.

The accident required a significant emergency response. In total, 17 firefighters and five emergency vehicles were mobilized at the scene. Police services as well as a team from the Mobile Emergency and Resuscitation Service (SMUR) of Tours also participated in the intervention.

Very high speed and thick fog: the initial circumstances of the tragedy

Initial testimonies mention particularly high speed at the time of the accident, while visibility conditions were severely degraded by fog.

A witness present in the area reports that “the car was traveling at very high speed at the time of the accident, through thick fog.” However, these elements will need to be verified to precisely establish the circumstances of the loss of control.

The exact speed of the vehicle has not been communicated. The circumstances under which the driver lost control of the car also remain to be determined.

Three deaths in a few seconds, a tragic toll

With three young victims aged 17 to 19, this accident constitutes a new traffic tragedy involving very young occupants. Last March, an accident in Sainte-Aulde, Seine-et-Marne, also claimed three lives after a car hit a tree.

The identity of the three victims has not yet been made public.

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Jerome Goulon

Jerome Goulon

Jérôme Goulon joined the editorial team of Entrevue in 1999 as an intern before becoming editor-in-chief in 2014. He headed the reporting department and carried out major investigations using hidden cameras and undercover. Passionate about media, current affairs and sports (he was in charge of weekend football on the Europe 1 website from 1999 to 2001), he has published numerous exclusive interviews. At the same time, he has appeared regularly on television since 2007 on various channels (TF1, France 3, M6, C8, NRJ 12, RMC Story), notably on the sets of Jean-Marc Morandini and Cyril Hanouna. He has also been a columnist for Non Stop people (Canal+ group) and on Radio J. 

See all articles by Jérôme Goulon

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