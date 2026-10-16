The Grand Orient de France (GODF), the main French Masonic obedience, finds itself at the center of a data leak case. Several hundred documents related to the organization’s operations have been exposed in a set of files whose distribution is claimed by the group LunarisSec. Among the concerned elements are meeting minutes, financial documents, administrative circulars, and personal information concerning members of certain lodges. This disclosure raises questions about the security of data held by one of the oldest and most influential institutions of French Freemasonry.

In total, 737 files have been identified, including 727 PDF documents representing 9,069 pages. The materials mainly cover the period from 2017 to 2026 and allow tracing several years of institutional activities. Notably included are minutes from the Council of the Order, activity reports of successive Grand Masters, budget forecasts, and documents related to lodge management. Some files have an institutional nature and may have been publicly accessible, while others appear intended for internal circulation only. At this stage, the exact origin of this document exposure has not been established.

Potentially Sensitive Personal and Financial Information

One of the most concerning aspects involves the presence of nominative data. An administrative document dated September 2, 2024, associated with a lodge located in Angoulême, contains several dozen entries including names, first names, email addresses, and phone numbers. Analysis of this table reveals 41 occurrences of email addresses, without being able to precisely determine the number of distinct individuals concerned. Beyond the disclosure of simple contact details, this information could allow establishing a link between certain individuals and their possible membership in a Masonic organization, a particularly sensitive data considering privacy protection.

The financial aspect also occupies an important place in the exposed documents. About thirty files concern the financial affairs of the Council of the Order, including budgets for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, annual accounts closed in 2023 and 2025, as well as several auditors’ reports. Other documents detail real estate operations, contributions, administrative procedures, and decisions made by governing bodies. Some institutional minutes even exceed one hundred pages, offering a particularly detailed overview of the internal functioning of the obedience. However, the presence of these documents does not necessarily mean they were all confidential. No evidence of exposure of personal bank details or payment card data has been established.

A Leak Whose Origin Remains to Be Determined

The distribution of these files is claimed by LunarisSec, but the exact circumstances of their retrieval remain unknown. Several scenarios can be considered, including a cyber intrusion, unauthorized access to documentary spaces, or the compilation of files from different sources. The corpus also includes press releases and institutional publications intended for public distribution. It would therefore be premature to conclude a confirmed hacking of the Grand Orient de France servers. The date of any possible intrusion, the total number of people concerned, and the actual extent of confidential information exposed remain to be specified.

This case nevertheless raises the question of personal data protection within Masonic organizations. The association of individual contact details with information about lodges could notably facilitate phishing attempts, identity theft, or targeted fraudulent solicitations. However, no publicly released element demonstrates that this information has already been exploited for malicious purposes. For the Grand Orient de France, the challenge will now be to determine the origin of the documents, assess their level of confidentiality, and identify any exposed individuals. Beyond this organization, this case recalls the risks faced by associative structures that keep administrative archives and personal data for several years, whose disclosure can have significant consequences.