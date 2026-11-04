Google admits using its search engine means using artificial intelligence

The American giant has publicly acknowledged that its search engine is now inseparable from artificial intelligence. An announcement made on the occasion of the rollout of new educational tools, which raises concrete questions about schools’ ability to regulate the use of these technologies.

Google has officially confirmed what many suspected: there is no way to use Google Search without relying on artificial intelligence. This statement, made during an announcement aimed at the educational sector, reveals how deeply AI is now integrated into the operation of the world’s most visited site.

On Tuesday, the company presented a series of new products for schools and teachers, accompanied by mechanisms to restrict or limit access to AI features in classrooms. Google stated that schools must retain control over how their students use these tools.

But this promise of control faces a significant technical reality: if a school or teacher chooses to block the AI features offered by Google, students will be unable to use Google Search at all. The search tool and artificial intelligence now form a single system, with no possibility of separation.

This situation places educational leaders in a binary choice: accept AI in its entirety or give up one of the most widely used information search tools in the world. The question of institutions’ autonomy in the face of unilateral decisions by major tech platforms arises with renewed urgency, especially in Europe where digital regulation is increasingly framed.