Robots Covered with Real Human Skin: This Japanese Invention Both Worries and Fascinates

Japanese researchers have made a spectacular breakthrough in developing robots capable of physically resembling human beings. A team from the University of Tokyo has succeeded in covering a robotic face with real living skin, cultivated from human cells. This innovation notably allows an artificial structure to reproduce a smile by deforming the biological tissues attached to its surface. Unlike traditional humanoids, usually covered with silicone, these prototypes use real skin cells. A scientific advancement that opens prospects in robotics, medicine, and cosmetic surgery, but also raises questions about the role these machines could play in our daily lives.

The idea seems straight out of a science fiction movie, but it is based on very real scientific research. Under the direction of Professor Shoji Takeuchi, a team at the University of Tokyo has been working for several years on the design of so-called « biohybrid » robots, combining mechanical components with living biological tissues. As early as 2022, scientists succeeded in covering a robotic finger with skin cultivated in the laboratory from human cells and collagen. This first prototype notably demonstrated the possibility of creating a flexible covering capable of accompanying mechanical movements without tearing. Two years later, the researchers took a new step by applying this technology to a structure reproducing a face. To keep the skin in place, they developed a fixation system inspired by the ligaments that naturally connect the skin to the underlying tissues in humans. Tiny perforations thus allow anchoring the biological tissues to the artificial structure, without using the visible fasteners that characterized previous experiments. By mechanically actuating certain parts of the face, the researchers were able to cause a deformation of the skin resembling a smile. The result remains rudimentary but demonstrates that a robotic surface can be covered with living human tissue and retain some mobility.

Skin capable of healing, but considerable scientific challenges

The interest of this technology goes far beyond seeking a human appearance. Unlike silicone, biological skin has properties that could, in the long term, improve robot performance. It notably has a tissue repair capacity, although this still requires particular experimental conditions. During previous research on the robotic finger, scientists demonstrated that a small wound could be repaired thanks to the application of a collagen sheet promoting tissue reconstruction. Researchers also plan to develop surfaces capable of detecting certain external stimuli or reproducing additional biological functions. These advances could interest several sectors, including reconstructive medicine, plastic surgery, and the cosmetics industry. The use of cultivated skin could allow more precise study of wrinkle formation mechanisms or tissue reactions to facial movements. However, many obstacles remain. Living cells require a suitable environment, nutrient supply, and conditions allowing their survival. Current prototypes do not have all the functions of human skin, notably a true autonomous vascularization system. Therefore, these are not yet humanoid robots capable of freely moving with a biological covering comparable to that of a human being.

Beyond scientific applications, this research raises questions about the future of our relationship with machines. Advances in artificial intelligence, combined with improvements in materials and mechanical systems, already allow the development of robots capable of dialogue, reproducing certain expressions, and performing complex tasks. The use of living human tissues could gradually enhance their resemblance to their users. But this evolution raises several ethical questions, notably concerning the origin of the cells, tissue culture conditions, and limits to set in reproducing human appearance. Some specialists also mention the phenomenon of the « uncanny valley, » the feeling of discomfort that robots whose appearance closely resembles humans but does not perfectly replicate them can provoke. The experiments conducted in Tokyo nevertheless show that the boundary between biology and technology is becoming increasingly permeable. Many more years of research will be needed before considering humanoids fully covered with living and functional skin. For now, this invention remains a laboratory prototype but illustrates one of the most astonishing directions taken by contemporary robotics.