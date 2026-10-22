At 16, this Belgian prodigy is already a doctor in quantum physics and wants to extend human life

At only 16 years old, Laurent Simons already has an academic background that many researchers take several decades to achieve. This young Belgian from Ostend earned his doctorate in quantum physics at the age of 15, after defending his thesis on November 17, 2025, at the University of Antwerp. An exceptional achievement that makes him one of the youngest doctorate holders in the world. His work notably focused on Bose polarons in superfluids and supersolids, complex phenomena studied in the field of quantum physics. While most teenagers his age are still in secondary school, Laurent Simons is already interested in the medical applications of the most advanced scientific research.

His educational path demonstrates exceptional precocity. Laurent Simons finished primary school around the age of 6, before completing secondary education at only 8 years old. At 9, he began electrical engineering studies at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, before continuing his physics studies at the University of Antwerp. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in physics at 11, then a master’s at 12. He also conducted research at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics in Germany. In November 2025, he reached a new milestone by becoming a doctor at an age when most students have not yet started university.

A second doctorate dedicated to medicine and artificial intelligence

Far from stopping after this success, Laurent Simons embarked on a second doctorate, this time in the field of medical sciences. He continues his research in Germany, within a scientific team specializing notably in human body imaging technologies. His interests combine physics, medical sciences, and new technologies, with particular attention to the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence. This new direction allows him to explore the links between fundamental scientific discoveries and their potential applications in disease treatment.

Behind this ambition lies a personal motivation dating back to his childhood. Laurent Simons has explained several times that he wants to develop artificial organs and contribute to extending human life. This desire reportedly stems from heart problems experienced by his grandparents. The young researcher thus wishes to use scientific progress to improve the functioning of the human body and push certain biological limits. He has even mentioned his ambition to create « super-humans, » a phrase that reflects his interest in technologies capable of enhancing physical abilities and longevity. These projects remain long-term research goals and not medical advances already achieved.

A young scientist attracting international attention

Laurent Simons’ trajectory has attracted the interest of the media and international scientific circles for several years. His rapid learning, degrees obtained at a very young age, and ability to work in complex fields have earned him significant media coverage. His family has also explained that companies and investors interested in his potential have approached them. Despite this attention, the young Belgian continues his work in an academic environment. His path illustrates the possibilities offered by accelerated education, even though these remain exceptional and require support adapted to the capacities and needs of each student.

He could still dedicate several decades to scientific research. His transition from quantum physics to medical sciences reflects a desire to explore multiple disciplines to answer the same question: how could technological advances help improve human health and extend life? The creation of functional artificial organs and the fight against aging are considerable scientific challenges, already mobilizing many research teams worldwide. While nothing today can predict the discoveries the young Belgian will make, his academic record remains exceptional. At an age when many are only beginning to consider their professional future, Laurent Simons has already earned a doctorate and pursues a scientific ambition that could occupy him throughout his career.