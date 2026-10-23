David Lisnard finds himself at the center of a controversy following an appearance on LCI dedicated to the violence of October 17, 2026. Questioned about the massacre of Algerian protesters on October 17, 1961, the mayor of Cannes and president of the Association of Mayors of France refused to draw a parallel between the two events. This response provoked the anger of several socialist elected officials, who reproach him for his remarks and manner of expression. David Lisnard nevertheless stands by his position: he condemns the violence of 1961 but refuses that this historical tragedy be used, in his view, to downplay the destruction committed during recent protests.

The controversy arose from his appearance on LCI on October 19. While discussions focused on fires, looting, and attacks on public buildings that occurred two days earlier, David Lisnard was questioned about the repression of the Algerian demonstration in Paris in 1961. The mayor of Cannes responded that he did not wish to revisit this historical episode within the framework of a debate on contemporary violence, using blunt terms that sparked reactions. The massacre of October 17, 1961, during which Algerian protesters were killed in a police crackdown in Paris, is a documented historical event whose severity does not eliminate disagreements about the political comparisons that can be made.

Socialist mayors denounce his remarks, Lisnard defends his position

Jean-François Debat, socialist mayor of Bourg-en-Bresse, and André Laignel, vice-president of the Association of Mayors of France, sent a letter to David Lisnard to denounce statements they consider unacceptable. The two elected officials also reproach him for not sufficiently distinguishing his functions as head of the AMF from his personal political activity, while he is preparing for his participation in the 2027 presidential election.

David Lisnard responded by affirming that he condemns the historical violence of 1961, while refusing that this episode be used to justify or minimize the destruction of October 17, 2026. For the mayor of Cannes, the two events must be examined in their own context: on one side, a deadly police repression against Algerian protesters; on the other, fires and looting committed on the margins of a social mobilization.

The head of Nouvelle Énergie considers that condemnation of contemporary violence should not be diverted by historical comparisons he deems inappropriate. His opponents, on the contrary, believe that the reference to October 17, 1961 deserved a more respectful response to the memory of the victims.

A controversy spreading within the Association of Mayors of France

Beyond the historical disagreement, this affair rekindles political tensions within the AMF. The association brings together elected officials of different sensitivities and is based on transpartisan governance. Socialist leaders want David Lisnard to clearly distinguish his associative responsibilities from his positions as head of Nouvelle Énergie.

The mayor of Cannes nevertheless continues to defend his right to participate in the national political debate while exercising his functions as head of the association.