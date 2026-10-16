Élie Semoun celebrates his birthday: the man with a thousand characters who won the hearts of the French

Élie Semoun turns 63 this Friday. A birthday that coincides with the release of his new film, Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache, currently in theaters. For over 30 years, the comedian has made millions of French people laugh, created unforgettable characters, and built a career that has taken him from the stage to film sets, including television.

Behind his grimaces, imitations, and extravagant characters, there is also a man passionate about music, literature, and cinema, who has always kept a place for emotion. On this birthday, we look back at the journey of an artist deeply cherished by the French.

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Before becoming one of the most familiar faces in French comedy, Élie Semoun experienced difficult beginnings, small stages, and years of learning. Born on October 16, 1963, in Paris, he became interested early on in theater and comedy, before meeting Dieudonné, with whom he formed a particularly popular duo in the 1990s.

After their artistic split, which Élie Semoun recently revisited with emotion, the comedian continued his solo career and created one of his greatest successes: the Élie’s Small Ads. With their clumsy, ridiculous, pretentious, or downright unbearable characters, these sketches established an immediately recognizable universe. Years later, some lines are still quoted by audiences.

The comedian has always had a special talent for observing human flaws and turning them into comedy. He brought to life characters sometimes cruel, often pathetic, but always portrayed with remarkable precision. Behind every voice, grimace, and attitude, there is the attention to detail that made his reputation.

With Ducobu, a birthday marked by cinema

This year, Élie Semoun has an additional reason to celebrate his birthday. Since October 7, he has been starring in Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache, whose poster he revealed a few months earlier, the sixth film dedicated to the famous dunce, which he himself directed.

The comedian reunites with Professor Gustave Latouche, the hot-tempered, authoritarian, and terribly funny character he has played since 2011. In this new episode, the world of Ducobu takes on a fantastic dimension. Professor Latouche and Miss Rateau move into a house haunted by Anatole, presented as the greatest dunce in Saint-Potache’s history. Between apparitions, pranks, and improbable situations, the characters find themselves caught up in a Halloween-colored adventure.

The film notably features Émilie Caen, Frédérique Bel, Loïc Legendre, and Gérard Jugnot. Charlie Garnier Naslin plays the young Ducobu, while Gustavia Harfouch makes a very notable debut. As for Élie Semoun, he enjoyed playing three characters: Professor Latouche, his mother, and his ancestor Jean-Théodore Latouche. A transformation exercise that recalls his taste for quirky characters and comic metamorphoses.

After Ducobu 3 in 2020, Ducobu President! in 2022, and Ducobu Goes Green! in 2024, he has signed his fourth direction in this franchise. Élie Semoun announced that this new episode will be his last as director of the saga, thus closing an adventure that has played an important role in his career.

The first five films attracted more than 6 million viewers in France. A popular success that allowed the comedian to reach a new audience, children, many of whom discovered his talent through Professor Latouche.

On the occasion of the new installment’s release, Élie Semoun also took part in meetings with viewers, notably during a private screening in Neuilly-sur-Seine. The children’s laughter gave him immediate feedback on his work, far from box office numbers and commercial considerations.

For an artist who has devoted his life to comedy, seeing an entire room laugh at his characters is undoubtedly one of the greatest rewards. And there is something quite delightful in seeing that today’s children discover Élie Semoun with the same enthusiasm as their parents did decades ago.

An artist with sometimes little-known passions

While Élie Semoun is primarily associated with humor, his interests go far beyond comedy. He loves music, poetry, literature, and great cinema. Among the artists who deeply influenced him is Léo Ferré, discovered during his adolescence.

At 16, while studying at Lycée Descartes in Antony, young Élie found in Ferré’s songs a way to accompany his first emotions. La Mémoire et la mer remains one of his favorite songs. Ferré’s poetry, freedom, and independence have deeply nourished his personal universe.

Élie Semoun also appreciates Bel-Ami, by Guy de Maupassant, a novel about ambition, money, and social hypocrisies. In cinema, among his favorite films is Spartacus, by Stanley Kubrick, with Kirk Douglas, a work dedicated to freedom and revolt.

Another lesser-known passion: the clarinet. In May 2025, during an Omar Harfouch concert in Béziers, the comedian surprised the audience. Coming on stage pretending to look for work, he asked the pianist to hire him in his orchestra. After some jokes, he pulled out a clarinet and performed La Marseillaise, before playing a second melody.

This unexpected performance by Élie Semoun in Béziers revealed another facet of his talent to the public, that of a man who takes as much pleasure in playing music as in provoking laughter.

“My Old Man,” a son’s film for his father

Among the works that hold a special place in his career is My Old Man, the documentary Élie Semoun dedicated to his father, Paul, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2019, he chose to film their daily life, conversations, smiles, and the difficulties linked to the illness. Facing his father, whose memory was gradually fading, the comedian found a way to preserve their bond, notably using humor to continue communicating.

Paul Semoun passed away in 2020, during the health crisis. Restrictions imposed in nursing homes made this period particularly difficult for families. The documentary then took on an additional dimension, becoming a testimony of love and a precious memory of their last shared moments.

The film shows an Élie Semoun very different from his comedy characters. An attentive son, sometimes helpless, who tries to make the most of every moment with his father. The most touching scenes are often the simplest, where a smile, a look, or a joke is enough to maintain the bond between them.

His father once wished for him to obtain his baccalaureate. Élie Semoun ultimately took a different path, becoming one of France’s most popular comedians. With My Old Man, he paid tribute that will last far beyond his shows and film successes.

63 years old and still the desire to make people laugh

Élie Semoun has had several artistic lives. The comic duo, solo shows, small ads, film roles, directing, and now this long adventure with Ducobu. He has also agreed to show more personal aspects of his life without trying to make his private life a permanent spectacle.

His journey shows loyalty to what has driven him since the beginning: the pleasure of acting, inventing characters, and sharing moments with the audience. At 63, he continues to work, create, and support projects close to his heart.

There are also all those memories that audiences have accumulated over the years. Evenings spent watching his small ads, shows discovered with family or friends, films watched with children. Élie Semoun has accompanied part of many French people’s lives, sometimes without even realizing it.

And it is probably one of the most beautiful things that can happen to an artist: to become, over time, a familiar and appreciated presence, someone people happily find again and from whom they still expect surprises.

A birthday marked by audience loyalty

On this October 16, Élie Semoun celebrates 63 years of a life largely devoted to comedy. His shows, characters, and films have accompanied several generations of French people, who continue to enjoy seeing him on stage and in cinemas.

With Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache, the comedian extends this special relationship with audiences. After more than 30 years of career, he retains his love for acting, transformations, and meeting the public. A longevity that testifies to the unique place he occupies in the French comedy landscape.

At 63, Élie Semoun continues to do what he has always loved: invent characters, tell stories, and make people laugh. A passion that, over the years, has created a lasting bond with the French.