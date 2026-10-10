Nearly 30 years after the end of his duo with Dieudonné, Élie Semoun emotionally reflected on this breakup that deeply affected him. Guest on the Ramy Ciné Club, the 62-year-old comedian recounted how his former partner decided to continue his career alone while he was filming a movie in the United States. A separation he experienced as a true abandonment, to the point of feeling “orphaned”. Despite the years, disagreements, and controversies, Élie Semoun acknowledges still holding a deep affection for his former partner.

Filming a Movie with Burt Reynolds at the Origin of the Split

In the 1990s, Élie Semoun and Dieudonné formed one of France’s most popular comedy duos. Their humor, based on their physical differences, characters, and provocations, met with huge success on stage and on television. The two men notably filled the Palais des Glaces and the Casino de Paris before separating in 1997.

Élie Semoun places the start of the breakup at the time he went to the United States to shoot Stringer, a film by Klaus Biedermann with Burt Reynolds, released in 1999. Upon his return to France, he discovered that Dieudonné had made a decision that would disrupt their collaboration: “When I came back to Paris, Dieudo made me understand that he needed to keep his company alive and that he needed to do a show.”

Dieudonné then began preparing a show without his partner. For Élie Semoun, used to sharing the stage with him for several years, this decision was hard to accept: “So he wrote a show like that, all alone.”

“I found myself at the Palais des Glaces watching his show. It hurt me so much”

Élie Semoun has a painful memory of the first time he attended a solo performance by Dieudonné. Seated in the Palais des Glaces auditorium, he watched the one with whom he once shared the audience’s applause.

“I found myself at the Palais des Glaces watching his show, whereas usually I was next to him, you know, on stage. It felt so strange, so painful.”

The comedian explains that this separation was all the more difficult because he had a very strong emotional relationship with Dieudonné. Their collaboration went beyond a simple professional framework in his eyes.

“I really felt orphaned. I’m very driven by emotions. I loved him… Well, I still obviously love him, but for me, I couldn’t imagine my life without him. So it was difficult.”

These confessions show how much the end of their duo marked Élie Semoun. He talks about this period today without hiding his pain, while acknowledging that his attachment to Dieudonné has not completely disappeared.

Franck Dubosc and the “Les Petites Annonces” Helped Him Bounce Back

After this breakup, Élie Semoun continued his solo career. He developed his own shows and met with great success with Les Petites Annonces, a series of sketches in which he plays characters as absurd as they are offbeat, notably alongside Franck Dubosc.

This new phase allowed him to reconnect with the public and build a career independent of Dieudonné’s. But professional success did not erase the wounds of their separation: “You bounce back. With Franck Dubosc, we did Les Petites Annonces, I did solo shows that were hits, everything’s fine. But it’s true that the separation hurt me.”

Élie Semoun then multiplied projects in theater, television, and cinema. He notably became one of the faces of the Ducobu saga, directing several episodes. On October 7th, the latest film Ducobu and the Ghost of Saint-Potache, the sixth film in the franchise, was released, marking his farewell to directing this series.

Unexpected Reunion in 2024, After More Than 20 Years of Estrangement

Relations between Élie Semoun and Dieudonné were also deeply affected by the latter’s political stances and multiple legal convictions, notably for antisemitic remarks.

In September 2024, however, the two former partners agreed to meet remotely during an exchange organized by Guillaume Pley for his show Legend. This meeting between Élie Semoun and Dieudonné, more than 20 years after their split, allowed the two comedians to briefly reopen dialogue.

The exchange alternated jokes, memories, and references to the controversies surrounding Dieudonné. Élie Semoun notably joked about his former partner’s positions, while the latter spoke about their past friendship.

A few weeks later, Élie Semoun also agreed to send a video message to Dieudonné for the show Les Incorrectibles, hosted by Éric Morillot.

Despite these exchanges, no reunion of their duo has been announced. The two artists continue their separate careers today.

Élie Semoun’s latest confessions nevertheless help better understand the circumstances of their 1997 breakup. Behind the professional differences and disagreements that followed, the comedian says he long suffered from the loss of his stage partner. And nearly three decades later, he still admits to feeling affection for the one with whom he had his first major successes.