Restos du Cœur will launch a new charity show entirely dedicated to humor in 2027. Named Les Enflures, this event will bring together about twenty comedians around Jarry, including Kev Adams, Redouane Bougheraba, Élodie Poux, and Claudia Tagbo. Two performances are scheduled for April 4 and 5, 2027, at the Casino de Paris. All proceeds will be donated to the association founded by Coluche.

Jarry at the origin of the project, about twenty comedians expected

The idea was born at the beginning of 2026, when Jarry participated for the first time in the Les Enfoirés concerts. The comedian wanted to create a similar event, but exclusively dedicated to sketches and comedic acts, without songs.

« It’s the little brother of Les Enfoirés. Les Enflures will be a group of comedians gathering on April 4 and 5 at the Casino de Paris », announced Jarry in a video published on Instagram.

The comedian will lead this new troupe, without taking on the role of presenter or master of ceremonies. The artists will share the stage with collective sketches specially prepared for the occasion.

Several personalities have already confirmed their participation: Kev Adams, Redouane Bougheraba, Élodie Poux, and Claudia Tagbo. Other names will be revealed in the coming weeks. Jarry also promised that « the cast will step up even more ».

Tickets at 2 euros thanks to an exceptional raffle

To allow as many people as possible to attend these evenings, the organizers have devised an original ticketing system. Each performance will welcome about 1,200 spectators at the Casino de Paris.

Of the 1,200 seats available each night, 400 will be sold traditionally, at prices ranging from 29 to 59 euros. The other 800 will be allocated by lottery, through a raffle accessible for only 2 euros.

The principle: participants buy a 2-euro ticket allowing them to try to win two seats for one of the performances. In case of winning, the price is therefore only 1 euro per spectator.

Producer Alexandre Mortier, who works with Jarry, devised this system to increase the proceeds destined for Restos du Cœur. In total, 500,000 raffle tickets are planned, which could generate up to one million euros if all tickets are sold.

Ticketing and the raffle opened on Friday, October 9, 2026. The two performances are scheduled for Sunday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Monday, April 5 at 8 p.m.

Unlike Les Enfoirés, no televised show

Another particularity of this new troupe: no television recording is planned. Unlike the Les Enfoirés concerts, traditionally broadcast on TF1, the two evenings of Les Enflures will be reserved for spectators present at the Casino de Paris.

The show should last between 1 hour 30 minutes and 2 hours. It will be based on collective humorous acts, featuring artists from different generations and comedic backgrounds.

Jarry also emphasized that this new initiative does not constitute competition for Les Enfoirés. « It’s not Les Enfoirés against Les Enflures at all, it’s rather the same family », he explained.

Two charity events in 2027 to support Restos du Cœur

Les Enflures will complement the traditional schedule of Les Enfoirés, whose 2027 concerts are scheduled from January 12 to 18 at the Zénith Europe in Strasbourg. The musical show will then be broadcast on TF1 in March, before the two Parisian humorous performances in April.

This new initiative will provide Restos du Cœur with an additional source of funding. The association, created in 1985 by Coluche, continues its missions of food distribution and support for people in difficulty.

Fabienne Lambert, volunteer general secretary of Restos du Cœur, confirmed that « all proceeds will go to the social missions of Restos du Cœur ».

With Les Enflures, the organizers hope to mobilize humor lovers while raising additional funds. The choice of the name is also a nod to Les Enfoirés, the historic troupe created around the commitment of artists in support of the association.