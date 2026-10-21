Up to 12,000 North Korean workers are reportedly exploited in a drone factory in Russia, deprived of most of their wages and all freedom of movement. A joint report by American institutes documents what its authors describe as human trafficking organized by both states.

The factory in Yelabuga, in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, is at the heart of a system denounced as modern slavery. According to a report published on October 14 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), based in Washington, and the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, thousands of North Korean nationals work there under conditions described as “serious human rights violations and trafficking in persons.”

The document analyzes the cooperation chain that fuels this military drone production: Russia receives more than 5,500 devices per month for its offensive in Ukraine, China supplies most of the dual-use components, batteries, onboard electronics, engines, and navigation systems, while Iran has provided its Shahed drones, enabling Moscow to develop domestic variants called Geran.

North Korea, meanwhile, profits from another resource: the labor of its own citizens. Pyongyang reportedly retains up to 90% of the wages paid to workers deployed at the site, according to the report. “The North Korean regime sells the labor of its citizens under a state-to-state agreement, controls their freedom to leave, and collects nearly all of their income,” the text states, concluding that this situation “meets the definition of forced labor.”

Song Young-Chae, a researcher and human rights activist based in Seoul within the Global Coalition to End North Korean Genocide, goes further: “Pyongyang effectively practices slavery of its own people, for its own profit.” He recalls that the phenomenon goes beyond the Yelabuga site alone: North Korean workers are also reportedly present on construction sites in occupied Ukrainian territories, in forestry camps, and tens of thousands of soldiers have been sent to fight on the Ukrainian front.

This cooperation violates United Nations Security Council Resolution 2397, adopted in December 2017, which requires any member state to repatriate North Korean workers within two years. But Russia and China, both permanent members of the Security Council, block any collective action. “UN resolutions on North Korean workers, on arms proliferation, on the sale of dual-use technologies are all ignored. One can say the UN sanctions regime is practically dead,” estimates Dan Pinkston, professor of international relations at Troy University, Seoul campus.

The geographic configuration of the network makes any external interception almost impossible, according to the same expert: “These countries share common borders, which facilitates the transport of workers, and no external agency can intervene.” Song Young-Chae says he is “pessimistic” about the possibilities for action, even though his organization is trying to build a coalition of states and agencies sharing the same concerns.

The report also highlights longer-term military implications. North Korea closely observes the lessons of the Ukrainian conflict regarding drones and is developing its own capabilities, which represents, according to Pinkston, “serious implications” for South Korean armed forces, forced to adapt their defense against a new generation of devices.

To stop this system, the report recommends that the U.S. State Department work with other countries to dismantle trafficking networks and sanction their leaders. It calls on the UN to conduct a multilateral investigation into the Yelabuga complex and to document abuses committed. The text also demands that foreign companies present in the site’s special economic zone, including “several” European and at least one American, be encouraged to withdraw.