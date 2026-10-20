Iran-Russia: Tehran announces historic cooperation after Sergey Lavrov's visit

Relations between Iran and Russia are reaching a new stage amid intense international tensions. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the two countries have never had such close cooperation. « Never in our history have Iran and Russia collaborated as closely as today, » he declared on the social network X, following the visit of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to Tehran. This meeting, the first by the Russian foreign minister in Iran since the start of the American-Israeli strikes in February, takes place as the war in the Middle East continues to disrupt regional balances. Both governments, subject to significant Western sanctions, seek to strengthen their political, economic, and strategic relations. For Tehran, the rapprochement with Moscow represents important diplomatic support against the United States and Israel. For Russia, it allows consolidating its influence in a region essential for energy markets and international relations.

During their discussions, Abbas Araghchi and Sergey Lavrov addressed several particularly sensitive international issues. The situations in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories, Ukraine, and Yemen were notably on the agenda, as well as the development of economic exchanges and nuclear cooperation. The Iranian minister emphasized the breadth of topics covered, presenting this meeting as a demonstration of convergence between the two countries. On its side, Russian diplomacy assured that bilateral relations continue to progress despite international circumstances. Moscow also wishes to play a role in diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing a new military escalation in the Middle East. In early October, Vladimir Putin assured his Iranian counterpart, Massoud Pezeshkian, that Russia was willing to contribute to mediation. This initiative comes as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain blocked on several issues, notably the Iranian nuclear program and conditions for a possible regional de-escalation.

A Strategic Partnership Strengthened Since the War in Ukraine

The rapprochement between Moscow and Tehran is not recent. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the two countries have significantly developed their exchanges, notably in military, technological, and economic fields. Iran is accused by Western governments of having supplied Russia with drones and technologies used in the Ukrainian conflict. Tehran has contested some of these accusations, while Moscow and Iran defend their right to maintain defense relations. The two states also seek to reduce their dependence on Western financial circuits, develop their trade exchanges, and strengthen their transport infrastructures. This cooperation reflects a shared desire to limit the effects of international sanctions impacting their respective economies. In the energy sector, their relations also present important stakes, notably in oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy. Russia remains a historic partner of the Iranian civil nuclear program, particularly through the Bushehr plant. But the nuclear cooperation mentioned during Sergey Lavrov’s visit does not, by itself, signify the announcement of new agreements or a transfer of military technologies.

The Tehran meeting takes place especially in a particularly unstable diplomatic environment. Since the American and Israeli strikes launched against Iran at the end of February, regional clashes have heightened concerns about Gulf security and hydrocarbon transit. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have also increased tensions on international energy markets. On Monday, Sergey Lavrov condemned military operations conducted against Iran, assuring that Moscow would continue to support Tehran diplomatically. The Russian minister presented the search for a political solution as a priority to avoid a resumption of large-scale war. This position allows Russia to present itself as an interlocutor in the crisis while maintaining close relations with Iranian authorities. The rapprochement displayed by the two capitals nevertheless raises questions about its consequences for international diplomatic balances, particularly regarding the Ukrainian and nuclear issues. For now, the ministers’ statements mainly reflect a shared political will to deepen their partnership. The real extent of this cooperation will depend on the agreements concluded and the commitments Moscow and Tehran will be able to realize in the coming months.