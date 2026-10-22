Milei in Madrid: Verbal Exchanges with Sánchez Amid Election Campaign

Visiting Madrid to meet the president of the Community of Madrid, Argentine president Javier Milei called Pedro Sánchez an “unapproachable dictator,” provoking a direct response from the Spanish Prime Minister, who loudly claimed his left-wing affiliation.

Javier Milei’s visit to Spain this Wednesday was far from an ordinary state visit. The Argentine president, received by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid and leading figure of the People’s Party, took the opportunity to attack Pedro Sánchez, head of the Spanish government, calling him an “unapproachable dictator” and urging to kick the socialists out of power.

Sánchez’s response was swift. In a video posted on the social network X, the Prime Minister turned the insult into a claim: “If raising pensions, increasing the minimum wage, or defending the right to abortion means being left-wing, then I am left-wing.” A phrase directly addressed to Milei, who uses the Argentine term “zurdo” — literally “left-handed,” used pejoratively to refer to left-wing people — as a recurring rhetorical attack.

Sánchez also changed his profile picture on X, replacing an institutional photo with an image bearing the slogan “Left and proud to be so” on a red background. The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, for its part, displayed a banner on the facade of its headquarters on Ferraz Street to ironically welcome the Argentine head of state.

This exchange comes five weeks before the Spanish general elections scheduled for November 29, which partly explains the caution shown by traditional right-wing leaders. Neither Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the People’s Party, nor Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, held a public meeting with Milei. Feijóo has never formally met with him. Abascal, who did share a platform with the Argentine president at the Europa Viva 24 rally at the Vistalegre Palace — alongside Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán — indicated that a private meeting was planned, without an official photo.

Milei’s presence in Spain also generated tensions in La Coruña, where Abascal held a rally. At the end of the event, eggs and objects were thrown at the security cordon, turning an initially peaceful demonstration into an incident. The protest, organized by the Socialist Youth with participation from members of Galiza Nova, chanted the slogan “they shall not pass.” Abascal described Galicia as a “small thorn” for Vox and attacked Sánchez, calling him a “traitor” and an “opportunist,” notably regarding the management of the situation in Ceuta.

This is not the first time Milei and Ayuso have met: the president of the Community of Madrid had already awarded him the International Medal of the Community of Madrid in June 2024, amid a diplomatic crisis between Buenos Aires and Madrid.