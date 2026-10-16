Greenland slows mining exploitation despite Donald Trump's ambitions

Greenland intends to protect its seabeds amid growing interest from major powers in its natural resources. On Thursday, October 15, the Parliament of this autonomous territory linked to Denmark unanimously adopted a proposal to ban deep-sea mining exploration and exploitation until December 31, 2029. The Greenlandic government must now prepare a legislative text to implement this decision, with a presentation scheduled for spring 2027. The future moratorium could then be extended by successive two-year periods. This initiative comes as the mineral wealth of the world’s largest island attracts considerable economic and strategic interest, notably from the United States. By favoring a suspension of underwater mining activities, Greenlandic lawmakers demonstrate their desire to better regulate the exploitation of a particularly fragile Arctic environment.

The decision was positively received by WWF Greenland, which highlights the many scientific uncertainties surrounding the consequences of deep-sea mining extraction. These operations can disrupt marine habitats, resuspend significant amounts of sediment, and affect ecosystems that remain insufficiently studied. For the approximately 57,000 inhabitants of Greenland, the issue goes far beyond environmental considerations alone. Fishing is the territory’s main economic driver, while hunting remains essential to the subsistence of many local communities. A degradation of marine biodiversity could therefore have direct consequences on income, food, and traditional ways of life. The parliamentary vote reflects this concern, in a region where climate changes are already altering natural balances and resource exploitation conditions.

Strategic resources at the heart of American ambitions

The timing of this decision gives it a particular political dimension. On Wednesday, October 14, U.S. President Donald Trump again mentioned the prospect of significant exploitation of Greenland’s oil, gas, and mineral resources. However, the U.S. president did not specifically mention deep-sea mining activities, which are directly concerned by the moratorium project. For several years, Washington has shown sustained interest in this Arctic territory, whose geographic position and potential resources are of major interest to technological, energy, and military industries. Strategic minerals, notably those used in batteries, electronic equipment, or certain defense systems, represent an issue of international competition. However, the presence of resources in Greenland’s subsoil does not guarantee profitable exploitation. Extreme climatic conditions, limited infrastructure, and necessary investments considerably complicate the development of new industrial projects.

The Greenlandic government thus faces a delicate balance between economic development, environmental protection, and aspirations for increased independence from Denmark. The exploitation of natural wealth is regularly presented as a means to diversify an economy heavily dependent on fishing and to strengthen, ultimately, the territory’s financial autonomy. But the authorities have already shown caution by suspending, as early as 2021, the granting of new oil and gas exploration permits. No industrial exploitation of oil or gas has yet been established on the island. The new moratorium project does not concern all terrestrial mining activities but specifically targets deep seabed resources. This distinction is important: Greenland does not give up on developing its mineral potential but wishes to avoid certain activities being undertaken before a better assessment of their consequences. In an Arctic that has become strategic for major powers, this choice illustrates Greenlandic officials’ desire to retain control over decisions concerning their territory and its resources.