Two days after the Miss Universe 2026 final , new revelations have emerged about the behind-the-scenes aspects of Garance Authié 's participation . According to Osmel Sousa, a prominent figure in international beauty pageants, the French representative considered withdrawing from the competition due to the pressure and criticism she faced on social media. This revelation comes after several weeks of controversy surrounding the circumstances of her selection, particularly her meeting with Raúl Rocha on his yacht in Saint-Tropez.

Garance Authié reportedly wanted to leave the competition

In an interview with Venezuelan journalist Rodner Figueroa, Osmel Sousa, nicknamed the "tsar of beauty," discussed the difficulties the French contestant faced during her stay in Puerto Rico . According to Sousa, "Miss France wanted to withdraw from the competition because of the criticism on social media."

According to him, the pressure and negative comments deeply affected the 22-year-old, to the point that she considered withdrawing from the competition. Osmel Sousa also believes that this emotional exhaustion prevented Garance Authié from performing at her best during the final.

Osmel Sousa saw Garance Authié in the Top 5

Before the final, Osmel Sousa had placed the French representative among his five favorites, alongside Venezuela, the Philippines, New Zealand , and Puerto Rico. Ultimately, Garance Authié was eliminated in the Top 12 round during the ceremony held on November 24 in San Juan. She did, however, win the honorary title of Miss Europe.

The crown went to Jennifer Barreto, representing Puerto Rico, whose victory has itself been the subject of considerable controversy. Nawat Itsaragrisil , president of Miss Grand International, accuses the Puerto Rican government of paying $3 million to guarantee her coronation , an accusation that has not been independently substantiated.

The revelations about Raúl Rocha's yacht had sparked numerous reactions

Garance Authié's participation in Miss Universe was marred by revelations concerning the conditions of her selection. On September 13th, thirteen French candidates were received aboard the Euphoria II, the yacht of Raúl Rocha, co-owner of Miss Universe and wanted by Mexican authorities. During this meeting off the coast of Saint-Tropez , Raúl Rocha reportedly expressed his personal preference for Garance Authié , declaring in English: "She's the most beautiful, and I want her in Puerto Rico!"

Five weeks later, on October 18, the young woman was officially chosen to represent France, as Mareva Michel Del Toro had received the most votes from the public. The circumstances surrounding this meeting were also called into question by the testimony of Nahema Ledar, a former Miss Universe France contestant , who described a swimsuit parade in front of Raúl Rocha and a ban on publishing images of the encounter.

A knee injury and now a withdrawal is being considered

Just days before the final, Garance Authié also made headlines after being taken away in a wheelchair following a knee injury . While her participation seemed uncertain, the Frenchwoman ultimately returned to rehearsals and confirmed her presence at the final.

Osmel Sousa's statements now bring a new element: beyond her physical injury, Garance Authié also considered giving up because of the criticism she was receiving.

However, the young woman herself has not confirmed this desire to give up nor specified what criticisms would have prompted her to consider withdrawing from the competition.

Sources cited in the article Rodner Figueroa