Announced as ligament-injured, seen in a wheelchair, then back on stage a few days later: Garance Authié, the French representative at Miss Universe, seems to have fully recovered. A rapid recovery that raises questions, while the revelations from Entrevue about her swimsuit walk in front of Raúl Rocha, on his yacht in Saint-Tropez, seem to have vanished from media radar. Mere coincidence or diversion?

A ligament injury that would have required several weeks of recovery… but a return to the stage in just a few days

Since November 18, Garance Authié’s knee has become a true national matter. French media outlets have been commenting on her health status, her possible participation in the final, and images of the young woman in a wheelchair in Puerto Rico.

A ligament injury is mentioned. However, depending on the nature and severity of the damage, some knee ligament lesions may require several weeks, sometimes a month or more, before full resumption of physical activities. Wearing high heels and moving on stage are obviously not trivial in this context. Yet, just a few days after the announcement of her injury, Garance Authié is back in the spotlight.

From wheelchair to high heels: a recovery that raises questions

Recap of events: on November 18, Garance Authié announced she injured her knee during Miss Universe rehearsals in Puerto Rico. A ligament injury was mentioned.

The next day, images showed her in a wheelchair. Journalists were reportedly prevented from filming certain scenes. Media attention then shifted almost entirely to her health condition. Will she be able to compete? Is her participation compromised? Will her knee allow her to walk the runway?

Then, on November 21, a turnaround. Garance Authié reappears on stage for the national costume parade. She wears an outfit in France’s colors, adorned with sparkling stones, with red and blue elements on the shoulders and a long transparent white train.

The next day, she participates in the preliminary competition, including swimsuit and evening gown segments. Clearly, she is back.

A beauty pageant commentator notably pointed out this development in a video shared on social media: “Miss Universe France ultimately participates in the preliminary competition as if she never had any accident. Let’s talk about it.”

He then recalls the injury announced a few days earlier and his surprise at this apparently spectacular recovery: “We even wondered if she would be able to compete. Yet, look at her today: she walks the runway as if nothing happened, while just days ago she was limping! A ligament injury is serious. It’s not something you recover from overnight, especially when wearing high heels.”

The contrast between the images released and her return to the stage calls for explanations.

November 16: Entrevue’s revelations about Raúl Rocha’s yacht

Before Garance Authié’s knee became the central topic at Miss Universe, another matter caused much more noise. On November 16, Entrevue published revelations regarding the conditions under which the French representative was allegedly selected.

The events date back to September 13, in Saint-Tropez. That day, the French candidates were received aboard the Euphoria II, Raúl Rocha’s yacht, co-owner of Miss Universe. According to information published by Entrevue, Raúl Rocha personally expressed his preference for Garance Authié by stating: “She is the most beautiful and I want her in Puerto Rico!” In other words: “She’s the most beautiful, and I want her in Puerto Rico!”

On November 17, Nahema Ledard provided further details about this meeting. She stated that the candidates had to parade in swimsuits in front of Raúl Rocha and were forbidden from publishing images of this event.

Revelations particularly embarrassing for an international contest that claims transparency in its selection process. And as if by chance, the next day, Garance Authié’s injury announcement took place.

The timing raises a question: why did the knee replace the yacht in the media?

Within a few hours, the subject changed. The yacht of Raúl Rocha was no longer discussed. The conditions of that meeting in Saint-Tropez were barely mentioned anymore. No one asked Garance Authié why she was in a swimsuit in front of the contest’s co-owner, nor under what circumstances he expressed the wish to see her represent France in Puerto Rico.

Instead, the media followed her knee. Wheelchair, ligament injury, concerns, recovery, return to the stage: the saga was launched. But why such silence about the revelations from Entrevue? Why does this question, far more important for the contest’s credibility, seem to interest almost no one?

Is the injury simply a coincidence of timing? Or did its media coverage serve to divert attention from a much more embarrassing matter?

Another element deserves to be recalled. Garance Authié did not finish first in the public vote. That was won by Mareva Michel Del Toro. Yet, on October 18, five weeks after the meeting on Raúl Rocha’s yacht, Garance Authié was officially designated to represent France at Miss Universe.

All this raises legitimate questions about the criteria and conditions of this selection. Especially since Raúl Rocha himself is targeted by judicial proceedings in Mexico, notably in cases linked to suspicions of money laundering. The very credibility of the selection process is at stake.

What if this knee story mainly served to create a new media narrative?

On the eve of the November 24 final, another question arises. By becoming the center of all attention, Garance Authié now benefits from considerable media visibility. People talk about her courage, determination, spectacular comeback, and ability to overcome a physical challenge. The image of the injured candidate who refuses to give up can become a powerful communication tool.

And if this injury, miraculously healed, also served to prepare the media ground for a possible victory? If Garance Authié were to win the crown tomorrow, her journey could be presented as that of a heroic candidate, coming back from afar despite obstacles. A particularly effective storytelling to overshadow questions surrounding her selection.

The real issue is not her knee, but what happened on the yacht.

An injured candidate obviously deserves to be able to heal and participate if her health allows. But this must not become a smokescreen.

Questions remain: why was Garance Authié invited on Raúl Rocha’s yacht? Under what conditions did the candidates parade in swimsuits? Why were these images allegedly forbidden from publication? Did the Miss Universe co-owner really express his preference for Garance Authié even before her official designation? And above all, can the organizers guarantee that the choice of the French representative was made under perfectly transparent conditions?

Instead of multiplying reports about a knee whose precise diagnosis no one knows, the media would do better to ask these questions. Because, ultimately, the most troubling aspect of this story is how quickly the revelations about Raúl Rocha’s yacht disappeared from public debate.

Tomorrow, a crown will be awarded. But before celebrating a winner, perhaps it is time to ask if the rules of the game were truly respected…