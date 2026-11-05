Élise Lucet Burgled: Up to €100,000 in Jewelry Stolen, Home Cameras and Alarm Were Not Activated

France 2 journalist and presenter Élise Lucet was the victim of a major burglary this Wednesday at her home located in Hauts-de-Seine. Several individuals broke into her property in broad daylight while she was absent. The criminals stole numerous pieces of jewelry and valuables, with a provisional loss estimated between €50,000 and €100,000. The surveillance cameras and alarm system of the residence were not activated at the time of the incident.

A forced bay window and a thoroughly searched house

The events occurred this Wednesday. Several burglars entered the four-story house of the presenter of Cash Investigation and Envoyé spécial after forcing a bay window. Taking advantage of the journalist’s absence, they searched the various rooms of the house looking for jewelry and valuables.

The criminals left with a significant loot, notably including numerous pieces of jewelry. Its value is currently estimated between €50,000 and €100,000. This amount remains provisional and will need to be specified based on the inventory of stolen goods.

The surveillance cameras and alarm were not activated

One of the points noted by the police concerns the home security system. Despite the presence of surveillance cameras and an alarm system, none of this equipment was activated at the time of the intrusion. The burglars were thus able to enter the house and flee before the arrival of law enforcement.

An investigation has been opened to identify the perpetrators of the burglary and to precisely determine the sequence of events. The police must establish the number of people involved, the circumstances of their arrival, and the conditions under which they left the premises. As of Thursday, no arrests have been announced.

Élise Lucet had already been a victim of burglaries in 2004

This burglary is not the first that Élise Lucet has suffered. In November 2004, while presenting the France 3 news broadcasts, her home in Suresnes, Hauts-de-Seine, had already been targeted by criminals. The burglars broke a kitchen window to enter the house on a Sunday evening around 8 p.m., in the absence of the occupants.

On that occasion, the thieves mainly took jewelry and several watches. The journalist had also filed a complaint for another burglary in the preceding months. She had therefore already been the victim of at least two burglaries in 2004.

Now heading two investigative programs on France 2, Élise Lucet notably made headlines last February during her hearing before the parliamentary inquiry commission on public broadcasting.

This new burglary also recalls the one suffered by singer Calogero in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the same department, involving the theft of jewelry, watches, and several tens of thousands of euros in cash.