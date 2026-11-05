VIDEO – Huge blunder on Canal+. Thinking they were off-air, Laure Boulleau and Bertrand Latour mock Lens humiliation: “We still had a good laugh”

Laure Boulleau and Bertrand Latour were caught off guard by an apparently unexpected live broadcast on Canal+ during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. While they clearly thought they were off-air, the two Canal Champions Club consultants joked about the historic humiliation of RC Lens, crushed 9-1 by Como in the Champions League. The conversation was broadcast to viewers, during which Laure Boulleau said « We still had a good laugh », while Bertrand Latour expressed delight at winning 500 euros thanks to a bet on the number of goals scored.

« We still had a good laugh »: Laure Boulleau caught live

The scene took place on the set of the Canal Champions Club, the show dedicated to the Champions League on Canal+. While discussions continued among the consultants, Laure Boulleau commented on the evening in an amused tone, apparently unaware that her remarks were being broadcast.

« We still had a good laugh », said the former French international, after Lens’s rout. A remark made just after Racing had suffered the heaviest defeat in the history of a French club in the Champions League.

The conversation took an even more embarrassing turn when Bertrand Latour mentioned a sports bet placed on the match. The journalist appeared particularly pleased with the result, which had allowed him to win several hundred euros.

Bertrand Latour congratulates himself for winning 500 euros thanks to Como’s 9 goals

During this exchange, Bertrand Latour explained that he had bet on a particularly high number of goals. « I put 9 and 10 (goals) », he said, referring to his prediction for the match.

The journalist also expressed satisfaction at having won 500 euros thanks to his bet. These remarks took on a particular resonance given the scale of Lens’s defeat and the players’ distress after the final whistle.

The exchange between the two consultants, who seemed to think their microphones were no longer live, was heard by viewers. The scene then circulated on social media, where it sparked critical reactions towards the two Canal+ personalities.

Lens had just suffered the heaviest defeat in the history of a French club in the Champions League

This conversation was broadcast moments after a true sporting disaster for RC Lens. The Sang and Or were crushed 9-1 by Como, at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, during the fourth day of the Champions League.

With nine goals conceded and an eight-goal margin, Racing recorded the heaviest defeat ever suffered by a French club in the history of the competition. Lens also equaled the absolute record for the largest goal difference in the Champions League, previously reached during Liverpool’s 8-0 victories against Beşiktaş in 2007 and Real Madrid’s against Malmö in 2015.

The video was notably shared on X during the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Internet users particularly noted the contrast between the consultants’ jokes and the disappointment of Lens supporters, who had just witnessed an unprecedented defeat for their club.

At the time this exchange was broadcast, the two consultants clearly did not realize their remarks were being heard. Laure Boulleau and Bertrand Latour have not yet issued a public reaction to this huge blunder…