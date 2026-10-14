Interviews Presidential 2027

“Running a presidential campaign at 1%”: Yannick Jadot criticizes Marine Tondelier again

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"To run a presidential election with 1%": Yannick Jadot attacks Marine Tondelier again
"To run a presidential election with 1%": Yannick Jadot attacks Marine Tondelier again

Divisions continue within Les Écologistes following Raphaël Glucksmann’s victory in the social-democratic primary. Invited to RCF Notre-Dame’s morning show on Wednesday, October 14, Yannick Jadot once again criticized the strategy of Marine Tondelier, the party’s national secretary. The MEP, who had supported Glucksmann, warns against an autonomous ecologist candidacy which, according to him, risks marginalizing his party in the 2027 presidential election.

Yannick Jadot believes that the ecologists should participate in a broader political dynamic rather than defending their own candidacy at all costs. He reproaches the current leadership for maintaining strategic ambiguity and claims that the party has lost two-thirds of its electorate in three years. This political assessment’s scope and reference data should be distinguished from official electoral results.

Two opposing strategies for 2027

For Yannick Jadot, Raphaël Glucksmann’s victory, achieved in the first round of the primary with 66.13% of the vote, offers an opportunity to rebuild a social-democratic and ecologist space. He considers that multiple candidacies could weaken this dynamic and lead Les Écologistes to a particularly weak result.

Marine Tondelier defends a different direction. The national secretary wishes to preserve her party’s strategic autonomy and continues to favor the prospect of a broader left-wing coalition, notably including the ecologists. She had also regretted the victory of a candidate refusing any alliance with La France insoumise.

The disagreement goes beyond personalities. It concerns the presidential strategy: should they join Raphaël Glucksmann’s campaign now or maintain an ecologist candidacy to defend a distinct project and influence future negotiations?

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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