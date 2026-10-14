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POLITICS Presidential 2027

Presidential 2027: Natacha Polony Announces Candidacy and Wants to “Disrupt the Political Game”

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Presidential election 2027: Natacha Polony announces her candidacy and wants to "disrupt the political game"
Presidential election 2027: Natacha Polony announces her candidacy and wants to "disrupt the political game"

A new media personality officially enters the race for the Élysée Palace. Guest on France Inter this Wednesday, October 14, journalist and essayist Natacha Polony announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election. The former editorial director of Marianne, aged 51, intends to defend a sovereigntist line, inspired by social Gaullism and the republican left. She claims to want to represent the French who no longer identify with traditional political parties.

« We are in chaos. The situation compels me. Yes, I am a candidate for the presidential election, » Natacha Polony declared on France Inter. The essayist justifies her commitment by the succession of crises the country has gone through, notably mentioning tensions in high schools, public debt, and the deterioration of the international situation. She considers that the political leaders currently competing do not offer a satisfactory response to the decline she believes she observes.

A sovereigntist candidacy between social Gaullism and republican left

Former columnist on the show On n’est pas couché on France 2, then editorial director of Marianne, Natacha Polony is known for her positions on school, secularism, national sovereignty, and reindustrialization. She claims a political affiliation with Philippe Séguin and Jean-Pierre Chevènement, whose presidential candidacy she supported in 2002. She now presents herself as a representative of left-wing sovereigntism, while seeking to overcome traditional partisan divides.

The new candidate denounces a “total loss of France’s standing” on economic and strategic issues. She notably wishes to defend a “production policy,” based on rebuilding French industrial capacities, economic sovereignty, and control over national decisions. In her speech, reindustrialization should reduce external dependencies and regain maneuvering room vis-à-vis great powers.

Natacha Polony also states she wants to “gather the orphans of politics.” She criticizes a presidential offer dominated, according to her, by parties that deeply divide the French and by leaders who have already held power. Her ambition is to propose an alternative to traditional candidacies, without limiting herself to a mere political testimony.

An already structured movement and 60,000 claimed supporters

This announcement is not an improvised decision. As early as the end of August, Natacha Polony had formalized her entry into the political debate by launching her own movement. On September 29, she also filed the statutes of an electoral financing association, a preparatory step for a presidential campaign. Local committees have since begun to form in several departments.

The journalist now claims 60,000 supporters. She also benefits from the support of République Souveraine, a political movement that announced on October 8 that 93% of its members who participated in an internal consultation supported her project. This commitment offers her a first activist relay, even if building a national campaign organization remains to be pursued.

One of the main difficulties remains collecting the 500 endorsements from elected officials necessary to officially appear on the ballots. Asked about this point, Natacha Polony did not specify how many promises of signatures she had already obtained. However, she criticized this system, which she considers an “absurd rule.”

Her entry into the race comes as candidacies multiply on the right, center, and left. Raphaël Glucksmann has just won the social-democratic primary, Jean-Luc Mélenchon continues his campaign, while Édouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, Bruno Retailleau, and Marine Le Pen defend their own presidential strategies.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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