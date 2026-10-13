Presidential 2027: Denied Bank Loan, Marine Le Pen Forced to Prepare a Budget Campaign

Marine Le Pen is facing difficulties financing her 2027 presidential campaign. According to an investigation broadcast this Tuesday, October 13, on RTL, the National Rally candidate still does not have a banking agreement allowing her to take out an electoral loan. This situation would force her team to limit expenses, while several of her competitors have already obtained financing guarantees.

According to journalist Léna Ménager, only Édouard Philippe and Jean-Luc Mélenchon would have, among the main candidates, a banking green light at this stage. Marine Le Pen, despite the electoral weight of the National Rally and her poll results, has not yet found an institution willing to finance her campaign. This difficulty could affect the organization of trips, rallies, and communication operations planned in the coming months.

Marine Le Pen requests a change in financing rules

Faced with this situation, Marine Le Pen has asked Sébastien Lecornu to allow individuals to directly grant loans to presidential candidates. Such a development would, according to this logic, provide an additional source of funding to parties facing difficulties with banking institutions.

The issue is particularly sensitive in the French electoral system. Presidential campaigns are subject to spending caps, transparency obligations, and account audits by the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing. Loans are an important means of financing expenses before possible reimbursement by the State, subject to compliance with legal conditions.

However, the absence of a banking agreement reported by RTL does not mean that the National Rally would be legally prevented from campaigning. Nor does it alone demonstrate the existence of political discrimination by banks, which may consider various financial and regulatory criteria before granting credit.

A few months before the presidential election, this situation could nevertheless constitute an organizational handicap for Marine Le Pen. As candidates multiply trips and large gatherings, campaign financing becomes a major strategic issue. At this stage, no changes to electoral financing rules have been announced by the government.