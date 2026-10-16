National Repair Days: Why Fixing Your Items Can Save You Hundreds of Euros

Repair rather than discard: this is the message of the fourth edition of the National Repair Days, held from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, October 18, 2026, throughout France. For four days, nearly 1,500 events highlight professionals and associations that give a second life to everyday objects. Household appliances, smartphones, computers, clothing, bicycles, or furniture—many products can be restored instead of being systematically replaced. Launched in 2023 by the association Halte à l’obsolescence programmée (HOP) and Make.org Foundation, this event aims to change French consumption habits. The challenge is both economic and environmental: according to data shared by the Agency for Ecological Transition (Ademe), extending the lifespan of everyday equipment by three years could allow a household to save more than 1,900 euros. This prospect is particularly relevant in a context where mandatory expenses continue to weigh on household budgets.

This 2026 edition benefits from growing mobilization. In 2025, nearly 49,000 people participated in more than 1,500 events organized across France. Among them, 80% discovered that repair could be less costly than they had imagined. This year, organizers aim to strengthen this awareness by multiplying practical workshops, demonstrations, and meetings with artisans. In Repair Cafés, volunteers assist visitors in identifying faults and attempting to restore their devices. Other initiatives teach how to sew clothing, maintain a bicycle, or repair small electronic equipment. In Lyon, 75 events are scheduled during the four days, while Strasbourg, Bordeaux, and many other municipalities also participate in this mobilization. Beyond the repair itself, these meetings help transmit skills that have gradually been lost with the widespread availability of cheap products and the systematic replacement of defective equipment.

The repair bonus, a scheme still too little known by consumers

To encourage the French to repair their equipment, public authorities have implemented a financial scheme designed to directly reduce the cost of repairs. The repair bonus allows a discount on the invoice with a certified repairer, notably for certain household appliances, electronic products, clothing, or shoes. The consumer has no reimbursement procedure to complete: the discount is applied directly at the time of payment, provided that the repair and product meet eligibility conditions. This mechanism aims to address one of the main obstacles faced by households: the sometimes high cost of repair compared to the price of a new product. But the development of this practice also depends on access to spare parts, the availability of professionals, and the very design of equipment. Some manufacturers still offer devices that are difficult to disassemble or whose components cannot be easily replaced, which limits their lifespan and increases consumer expenses.

Repair also represents an economic issue for territories. Shoemakers, tailors, computer repairers, household appliance technicians, and specialized artisans participate in an activity that largely relies on local jobs. Unlike some imported manufactured products, these services are generally performed locally and contribute to maintaining professional know-how. Environmentally, extending the use duration of objects also helps limit waste production and reduce the need for raw materials required to manufacture new equipment. The 2026 edition of the National Repair Days thus seeks to change behaviors beyond these four days of mobilization. The goal is no longer just to raise consumer awareness temporarily but to establish the repair reflex sustainably in their habits. As the tenth International Repair Day will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, French initiatives remind us that a broken device is not necessarily one to throw away. Provided that its repair remains accessible, economically interesting, and technically feasible.