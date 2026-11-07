Gaël Monfils was named this Saturday as the new captain of the French Davis Cup team. At 40 years old, the former world No. 6 succeeds Paul-Henri Mathieu, who held the position for three years. The French Tennis Federation officially announced this appointment just weeks after the end of the Frenchman’s professional career. For his new role, Monfils will notably count on the support of two other former French players, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

An Immediate Career Transition After 22 Years

The appointment of Gaël Monfils marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the most popular figures in French tennis. Turning professional in 2004, the Parisian competed for 22 seasons on the circuit, won 13 ATP titles, and reached sixth place in the world rankings in November 2016. He also reached two Grand Slam semifinals, at Roland-Garros in 2008 and the US Open in 2016.

After officially announcing his retirement this fall, Monfils was honored during the Rolex Paris Masters held this week. He now returns to high-level tennis in a completely different role, with the responsibility of selecting French players and leading the team during international matches.

The new captain did not hide his enthusiasm: “It is a great pride to become captain of the French team. This blue jersey means so much to me. I want to build a true collective project and create the momentum that will allow us to pursue titles together.”

Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon to Support Him

Gaël Monfils will not be alone in leading the Blues. The French Tennis Federation announced that he will notably benefit from the support of Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon, two former French internationals who have long competed alongside him on the professional circuit.

Richard Gasquet, former world No. 7, won 16 ATP titles during his career. Gilles Simon, who reached sixth place in the world and won 14 titles, was recently appointed performance director within the FFT. Their experience will complement Monfils’s in managing the French team.

The FFT president, Gilles Moretton, praised the arrival of the new captain: “We are very happy to welcome Gaël at the head of the French team. We are convinced that his infectious energy and enthusiasm will be valuable assets to carry the ambitions of French tennis.”

A French Team Eliminated by Canada in September

Gaël Monfils takes command of a team that recently experienced disappointment in the Davis Cup. In September, the French were eliminated by Canada with a score of 3-1 during the second round of qualifications. This defeat deprived them of the final phase of the 2026 edition.

His predecessor, Paul-Henri Mathieu, took office in 2023. During his three years leading the team, he notably helped France return to the Davis Cup Final 8. Gilles Moretton thanked him for the work accomplished.

Gaël Monfils’s first campaign leading the Blues will begin in February 2027, during the qualifications for the next edition.

12 Davis Cup Wins, but Absent from the 2017 Victory

Gaël Monfils knows the competition well, having played it 8 times under the French colors. In singles, his record stands at twelve wins and three losses.

One of his most memorable matches dates back to the 2014 final against Switzerland. In front of the French crowd, Monfils defeated Roger Federer in three sets (6-1, 6-4, 6-3). France nevertheless lost 3-1 to a Swiss team also led by Stan Wawrinka.

Three years later, the Blues won their tenth Davis Cup by beating Belgium in the final in Lille. Monfils, however, did not participate in this victorious campaign.

The new captain will now aim to lead France to an eleventh title, the first since 2017. The next Davis Cup campaign will be his first experience leading a national team.