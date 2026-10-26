Just hours before the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony, France Football made a huge blunder by prematurely publishing three articles each announcing a different winner: Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane. These texts, clearly prepared in advance to allow immediate publication after the announcement of the result, appeared on the official Ballon d’Or website before being removed. Screenshots quickly circulated on social media, causing widespread confusion. This error may also have inadvertently revealed the three main contenders for the trophy, whose winner is to be announced at 10:43 PM.

Mbappé, Yamal, and Kane Announced as Winners of the Same Ballon d’Or!

The screenshots shared Monday evening show three distinct articles, all presented under the official Ballon d’Or site’s visual identity. Yet each announces a different winner for the 2026 edition.

The first proclaims the victory of Harry Kane, the English striker for Bayern Munich. Its headline, written in English, states: « Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or », before recounting a season described as exceptional, marked by 61 goals.

A second article awards the prestigious trophy to Lamine Yamal. The text announces: « Lamine Yamal wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or and sets an unprecedented record! », indicating a victory accompanied by an unprecedented record. The article highlights that the FC Barcelona player, aged 19, would have achieved a feat even Lionel Messi had not accomplished.

Finally, a third publication declares Kylian Mbappé the winner. The headline reads: « Kylian Mbappe wins 2026 Ballon d’Or for consistency personified at the very highest level ». The article notably highlights the Frenchman’s performances with Real Madrid and his consistency at the highest level.

Thus, three articles were posted online, each announcing a different winner for the same trophy.

Articles Prepared in Advance… and Published Far Too Early!

The presence of these three texts shows that several versions had been prepared depending on the ceremony’s result. This practice is common in newsrooms: it allows immediate publication of a complete article as soon as an anticipated event occurs.

But this time, the publications were made accessible before the official announcement. The screenshots show articles fully written in the past tense, with assertive headlines, photos of the players, and texts celebrating their supposed victory.

The blunder is particularly embarrassing for France Football, the originator of the Ballon d’Or, whose ceremony largely depends on the suspense surrounding the winner’s identity. The three articles were then removed, but internet users had already saved screenshots.

Beyond the publication error, this blunder raises a question: Are Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane the top three in the ranking? The preparation of articles announcing the respective victories of these three players suggests that France Football had considered the crowning of each of them.

If these three texts were the only ones prepared, their appearance could be a particularly revealing clue about the podium.

The three players could therefore indeed make up the top trio of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, even if the exact order remains unknown. This hypothesis will need to be confirmed by the official ranking.

A Leak That Does Not Reveal the Winner’s Name

The publications were quickly shared on social media.

The account immediately clarified that it was a « false alarm », reminding that the result was to be known at 10:43 PM.

The publication of these three articles shows that several editorial scenarios had been anticipated to accompany the official announcement.

The presence of the names Mbappé, Yamal, and Kane in these three publications now fuels questions about their respective places in the final ranking.

The error comes at a particularly bad time for France Football, whose Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in world football. Supporters of the three players were thus able to see articles announcing their favorite’s victory while no official result had yet been declared.

This mix-up also occurs while the 2026 Ballon d’Or is already making headlines due to the controversies surrounding Real Madrid’s boycott of the ceremony, which had refused to participate in the two previous editions after disputing the results.

For France Football, this premature publication constitutes a gross error, especially since the articles in question were published on the official award website and not on an external platform.

Now remains to know the true winner. Among the three articles published by mistake, two necessarily announce an incorrect result, while the third will only be accurate if the player concerned actually wins the trophy. And if Mbappé, Yamal, and Kane do occupy the top three places, France Football will also have inadvertently revealed the podium of its 2026 edition even before the official announcement of the results.