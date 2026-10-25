Three days after Storm Austen passed over much of northwestern France, tens of thousands of French residents remain without electricity. According to a new report released by Enedis on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at noon, 59,000 households had still not regained power, mainly in Brittany and Normandy. This figure is down from 72,000 customers affected on Saturday evening, reflecting progress in repair operations. The electricity network operator has mobilized approximately 2,000 employees and 600 contractor staff to accelerate repairs. However, damage caused by strong winds, including fallen trees and damaged power lines, complicates interventions. For some residents, deprived of heating, lighting, and sometimes hot water since Friday, a return to normalcy is still awaited.

Storm Austen crossed France on Friday, October 23, causing significant disruptions to transportation, electrical networks, and the daily lives of many residents. Gusts locally exceeded 140 km/h on the Breton coasts, with a peak of 143 km/h recorded at Ouessant in Finistère, and 137 km/h at Ploumanac’h in Côtes-d’Armor. At the height of the weather event, nearly 290,000 households were without electricity, mainly in Brittany, Normandy, and the Pays de la Loire. The winds uprooted numerous trees, broke branches, and caused power poles to fall, interrupting power supply to entire neighborhoods. In some rural municipalities, technical teams still need to clear roads before accessing damaged installations. Normandy and Brittany remain the most affected areas by persistent outages. On Saturday evening, Enedis still reported 29,900 households without power in Brittany and 20,900 in Normandy, with the remaining outages spread across several other regions. Since then, interventions have gradually restored power to new customers. The human consequences of the storm are also significant. In Manche, a man died on Friday from cardiac arrest while working on a fallen tree on his property. Several people were also injured during the event, while firefighters increased interventions to secure homes and traffic routes.

Thousands of technicians mobilized, but repairs sometimes complex

Given the extent of the damage, Enedis has activated significant human and material resources to restore the electrical network. About 2,000 employees of the operator and 600 contractor staff are participating in operations, supported by specialized teams from the Rapid Electricity Intervention Force. These technicians can be relocated from less affected regions to reinforce local teams, especially in areas where damage is most severe. Interventions involve replacing electrical equipment, repairing damaged lines, and securing installations that pose a danger to the public. However, some operations require several hours of work, particularly when infrastructures are located in wooded or hard-to-access areas. The economic consequences of outages are also concerning for merchants and small businesses. In Seine-Maritime, in Bacqueville-en-Caux, a baker had to discard a large quantity of dough due to the interruption of his activity. Other professionals, such as hair salons or food stores, were also forced to temporarily close their doors. For residents, the situation remains difficult when they rely entirely on electricity for heating, cooking, or food preservation. Authorities remind that it is essential never to touch a fallen cable, nor a tree or object in contact with a power line. Any damaged installation must be reported to the competent services to prevent electrocution risks.

Complete power restoration could still take time in the hardest-hit areas. While the number of households without electricity has been steadily decreasing since Friday, the final repairs are often the most complex, as they involve isolated or heavily damaged installations. The weather situation remains monitored following the passage of depression Boelo, which brought new rain and strong winds to the north of the country during the night from Saturday to Sunday. This succession of disturbances complicates the teams’ work and highlights the vulnerability of certain infrastructures to severe weather events. Network operators must now reconcile two imperatives: quickly restore power supply and ensure the safety of technicians and residents. The issue of equipment resilience to storms may also return to public debate, particularly regarding undergrounding power lines, vegetation maintenance near cables, and modernization of rural networks. These investments represent significant costs but can help limit outages during future weather episodes. Meanwhile, Enedis continues its operations and invites residents to consult local information on the network status. The report of 59,000 households without electricity on Sunday at noon confirms gradual improvement, without marking the end of difficulties for the thousands of households still awaiting power restoration.