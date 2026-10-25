Interviews Presidential 2027

Presidential Election 2027: Marine Le Pen Wants to Restart Oil Exploration in France and Revisit the Hulot Law

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2027 Presidential Election: Marine Le Pen wants to revive oil exploration in France and overturn the Hulot Law
2027 Presidential Election: Marine Le Pen wants to revive oil exploration in France and overturn the Hulot Law

Marine Le Pen wants to reopen the file on French hydrocarbons. During her speech delivered this Sunday, October 25, at the National Rally congress in Orléans, the candidate for the 2027 presidential election announced her intention to revisit the 2017 Hulot law, which prohibits the issuance of new hydrocarbon exploration permits and organizes the gradual cessation of their exploitation in France. Calling this legislation « stupid, » according to the Associated Press, Marine Le Pen intends to allow a resumption of oil prospecting on national territory in the name of energy sovereignty.

Adopted during Emmanuel Macron’s first five-year term, the law of December 30, 2017, marked an important step in French environmental policy. Championed by Nicolas Hulot, then Minister of Ecological Transition, it prohibits the granting of new permits for oil and gas exploration and provides, under certain conditions, for the gradual end of exploitation concessions by 2040. For Marine Le Pen, this direction deprives France of the possibility to explore its own energy resources while international tensions cause an increase in oil and fuel prices.

A challenge to French energy policy

The RN candidate’s proposal fits within her desire to reduce the country’s energy dependence. She believes that France must be able to explore and, if necessary, exploit its national resources rather than rely exclusively on imports. The issue takes on particular significance in the context of the conflict in the Persian Gulf, whose consequences on energy markets fuel social unrest.

However, repealing or amending the Hulot law would raise several environmental and legal questions. It would not, by itself, authorize shale gas exploitation, which is subject to other legislative restrictions, notably concerning hydraulic fracturing. It would also raise the question of the compatibility of new oil projects with France’s climate commitments.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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Sources cited in the article: Associated Press

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