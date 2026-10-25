Interviews Presidential 2027

“I Am Not Manuel Valls”: Olivier Faure Chooses Glucksmann and Closes the Door on François Hollande

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"I am not Manuel Valls": Olivier Faure chooses Glucksmann and closes the door on François Hollande
"I am not Manuel Valls": Olivier Faure chooses Glucksmann and closes the door on François Hollande

Olivier Faure has made his decision. Invited to the Grand Jury RTL this Sunday, October 25, the first secretary of the Socialist Party confirmed that he would support Raphaël Glucksmann in the 2027 presidential election, despite his heavy defeat in the social-democratic primary. Asked about the possibility of a competing candidacy from François Hollande, the former president of the Republic, the socialist leader responded with a particularly noted phrase: “I am not Manuel Valls.” A way to affirm that he will not go back on the choice of the primary voters, who largely designated the president of Place publique.

On October 11, Raphaël Glucksmann won the primary in the first round with 66.13% of the votes, against only 14.46% for Olivier Faure. A particularly severe result for the first secretary of the PS, who had nevertheless chosen to participate in this competition to defend his own political orientation. Despite this defeat, Olivier Faure insists on respecting the verdict of the polls and considers that Glucksmann now has the necessary legitimacy to lead the social-democratic left’s campaign. By stating he is not Manuel Valls, he implicitly refers to the former Prime Minister, who refused to support Benoît Hamon after his victory in the 2017 socialist primary, before moving closer to Emmanuel Macron.

Faure distances himself from François Hollande’s proposals

The first secretary of the PS also expressed several disagreements with François Hollande, whose possible candidacy could complicate the strategy of rallying around Raphaël Glucksmann. Olivier Faure notably contests some proposals from the former head of state concerning retirement at 63, restrictions on family reunification, or the introduction of a social VAT. He considers that these orientations do not correspond to the line he wishes to defend for the left.

However, Olivier Faure does not close the door to a contribution from François Hollande to the public debate. He acknowledges the former president’s significant experience and expertise, especially on international issues. But for him, this participation must not call into question the primary’s result nor weaken Raphaël Glucksmann’s candidacy.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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