New confrontation on the left between Raphaël Glucksmann and La France insoumise. Invited on TF1 this Monday, October 26, the social-democratic left candidate for the 2027 presidential election accused Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement of conducting a “harassment campaign” against him. He claims that his movements are regularly disrupted by insoumis militants and that this situation notably explains his absence from recent demonstrations. Manuel Bompard, national coordinator of LFI, responded to him on LCI by firmly contesting these accusations.

Since his victory in the social-democratic primary on October 11, won in the first round with 66.13% of the votes, Raphaël Glucksmann has sought to establish himself as the candidate of a left distinct from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s. But tensions between the two camps continue to escalate. The president of Place publique believes that some insoumis militants seek to prevent the emergence of a competing candidacy and denounces repeated disruptions during his public appearances. These accusations also come after several incidents that occurred on the occasion of his primary victory.

Manuel Bompard rejects the accusations and denounces a confrontation strategy

Interviewed on LCI, Manuel Bompard rejected the existence of an organized harassment campaign against Raphaël Glucksmann. The coordinator of La France insoumise considers these accusations false and reproaches the social-democratic candidate for seeking to maintain a political confrontation with his movement. According to him, disagreements between the two formations should be debated on the basis of proposals rather than through accusations targeting the militant organization.

This exchange demonstrates the persistent difficulties of the left in defining a common strategy for the presidential election. Raphaël Glucksmann refuses to join an electoral alliance with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, while LFI intends to defend its own candidacy. The two leaders notably oppose each other on alliances, European policy, and the strategy of gathering.