Change at the head of the Rassemblement National group in the National Assembly. On Saturday, October 24, Sébastien Chenu announced his appointment as president of the parliamentary group, replacing Marine Le Pen. The decision was formalized during the RN’s 19th congress, held in Orléans. Six months before the 2027 presidential election, Marine Le Pen now intends to fully dedicate herself to her campaign, while one of her most loyal lieutenants takes charge of the party’s deputies at the Palais-Bourbon.

« I have been appointed president of the Rassemblement National group in the National Assembly, » Sébastien Chenu announced on social media. The deputy from Nord stated that he approaches this new responsibility with determination and loyalty to the convictions of his movement. He also promised to continue, together with all RN parliamentarians, defending the party’s positions in the hemicycle. Until now, as delegated president of the group, he was already handling part of its coordination and institutional relations.

A longtime close associate of Marine Le Pen leads the RN deputies

At 53 years old, Sébastien Chenu has been deputy for Nord since 2017 and vice-president of the National Assembly. His political career began on the right, within the UMP, before joining the National Front in 2014. Having become one of the movement’s main executives, he gradually established himself as a regular media interlocutor and a close ally of Marine Le Pen, whose political line he has defended for more than a decade.

His appointment comes as the Rassemblement National reorganizes its leadership bodies. Jordan Bardella was re-elected on Saturday as party president with 98.98% of the votes cast. Sébastien Chenu simultaneously leaves the RN executive board as part of a reshuffle of this strategic body. However, he retains a major political responsibility by taking the lead of the parliamentary group.

Marine Le Pen frees herself from parliamentary responsibilities

For Marine Le Pen, this handover marks a new stage in preparing for the presidential election. President of the RN group since June 2022, she notably led her deputies after the 2024 legislative elections. By entrusting this role to Sébastien Chenu, she relieves herself of the group’s daily management to focus more on the national campaign.

The new president will now have to coordinate the positions of RN deputies, organize their parliamentary work, and represent the group in institutional discussions, notably during the upcoming stages of the 2027 budget review.

This appointment confirms the Rassemblement National’s intention to distribute responsibilities ahead of the presidential election: Jordan Bardella retains party leadership, Marine Le Pen focuses on her candidacy, and Sébastien Chenu takes charge of the group in the Assembly. This new organizational chart comes into effect as the RN prepares its first major campaign rally, scheduled for Sunday, October 25 in Orléans.