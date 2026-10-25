POLITICS

“Shut up!”: Jean-Marc Morandini lashes out at Thomas Portes after his accusations about the Trappes attack

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"Shut your mouth!": Jean-Marc Morandini explodes at Thomas Portes after his accusations about the Trappes attack
"Shut your mouth!": Jean-Marc Morandini explodes at Thomas Portes after his accusations about the Trappes attack

Heated exchange between Jean-Marc Morandini and La France insoumise deputy Thomas Portes. The day after the racist terrorist attack in Trappes, which claimed the life of a 26-year-old man, the CNEWS host strongly reacted on Instagram to the accusations made by the parliamentarian. The latter blames certain media for the climate of hatred that allegedly encouraged the act. Feeling personally targeted, Jean-Marc Morandini responded in particularly harsh terms: “Dear Thomas, just between you and me: SHUT UP and there will be less hatred in this country!”

In his message, the host expresses outrage at being presented as one of those responsible for the climate surrounding the attack. “The LFI deputy Thomas Portes […] is therefore naming me tonight as having responsibility in the horror committed in Trappes!”, he writes. Jean-Marc Morandini recalls having done a live broadcast from Trappes for 90 minutes, in contact with the residents. He claims to have been the only journalist to carry out such a report in the city, accompanied only by his teams.

Morandini defends his journalistic work and accuses LFI of fueling hatred

“Giving a voice to the people living there would therefore be fueling hatred?”, questions the host, who considers that his work consists precisely in gathering residents’ testimonies and showing the realities on the ground. He thus rejects the idea that his programs could be held responsible for the violence that occurred Friday in Yvelines.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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