The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Francis Halzen for his pivotal role in the IceCube observatory, which uses Antarctic ice to detect neutrinos. This groundbreaking discovery opens new perspectives on extreme astrophysical phenomena, enriching our understanding of the Universe.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on Tuesday, October 6, to Belgian-American Francis Halzen for his pivotal role in the IceCube observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin. The 82-year-old researcher, affiliated with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, helped open a new avenue for exploring the cosmos from the South Pole. Reached by telephone after the announcement, he expressed his surprise. The prize includes a cash award of 12 million Swedish kronor.

The instrument is based on a spectacular idea: using a cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice as a detection medium. Thousands of optical sensors record the faint light emissions produced by charged particles, notably those resulting from neutrino interactions with matter. IceCube does not directly photograph these elusive particles. It searches for traces of their rare interactions within a volume large enough to increase the chances of observing them.

Discrete particles to explore the most violent phenomena

Neutrinos interact very little with matter, making their detection particularly difficult. This property also makes them valuable messengers of distant astrophysical events. IceCube aims, in particular, to gather information on the extreme environments associated with stellar explosions, gamma-ray bursts, and phenomena involving black holes and neutron stars. Their study complements observations made with telescopes that detect light and other radiation.

By awarding Francis Halzen this prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences also recognizes the perseverance required to transform a scientific intuition into a research infrastructure. The physicist has pursued this ambition for several decades, leading an international team of researchers and engineers. The discovery of high-energy neutrinos from space gives this observatory a scope that extends beyond particle physics: it allows us to study the Universe through messengers that traditional instruments cannot detect.