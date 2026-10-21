Left-handed or right-handed: who writes better? What science reveals

Between left-handed and right-handed people, one question regularly arises: who has the better handwriting? While right-handers represent about 90% of the world population, this numerical dominance does not mean they write better. The way a pen is held, the speed of execution, the legibility of letters, and the quality of movements depend on many factors. Contrary to some common beliefs, left-handers are not naturally less skilled than right-handers. However, their handwriting can be influenced by a school and material environment historically designed for people using their right hand. Research on laterality mainly shows that handwriting quality cannot be determined solely by the dominant hand.

One of the main differences concerns the movement of the hand on the paper. In languages written from left to right, such as French, right-handers generally make a movement that allows them to more easily see the letters they have just drawn. Left-handers, on the other hand, may encounter more difficulties when their hand passes over the words or over still-wet ink. Some then adopt a particular wrist position, sometimes called the “hooked hand,” to better visualize their writing. This posture can cause additional fatigue when uncomfortable. However, ergonomics specialists generally recommend that left-handers slightly tilt their paper to the right and position their hand below the writing line. These adaptations help limit constraints and facilitate pen movement.

The beauty of handwriting depends more on learning than on the dominant hand

Scientific studies dedicated to handwriting do not establish a general superiority of right-handers over left-handers. Legibility, letter regularity, and writing speed are mainly linked to the development of fine motor skills, school learning, and practice. Some studies have observed certain differences in wrist movements or pressure applied on the pen, but these do not necessarily translate into better graphic quality. Laterality also does not determine intelligence, creativity, or writing abilities. A left-hander can perfectly write faster and more legibly than a right-hander, just as the opposite is possible. Difficulties encountered by some left-handed children may notably come from poorly adapted materials or teaching methods that do not sufficiently take into account their way of writing.

For a long time, left-handers suffered discrimination in the school system. In France, as in many other countries, it was once common to impose the use of the right hand for writing on children. This practice could disrupt learning and create unnecessary tensions around a gesture that is otherwise natural. Today, teachers are more aware of the diversity of manual preferences, and supplies adapted for left-handers are available, including ergonomic pens, scissors, or notebooks designed to facilitate their use. Handwriting remains an important skill in the development of coordination and learning, even if digital tools occupy an increasing place at school and in professional life. Ultimately, science does not designate a winner in the duel between left-handers and right-handers. The quality of handwriting depends above all on comfort, method, and practice, much more than on the hand holding the pen.