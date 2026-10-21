5G: Five years after its arrival in France, has this technology really changed our daily lives?

Presented as a technological revolution at its commercial launch in France in November 2020, 5G has gradually become part of the daily lives of millions of French people. This fifth generation of mobile networks promised much faster connections, better responsiveness, and new possibilities for businesses, transportation, and public services. Nearly six years later, operators continue its deployment across the territory, while compatible smartphones have become widespread. Yet, for many consumers, the differences with 4G remain sometimes difficult to perceive. Between industrial promises, environmental challenges, and health concerns, 5G continues to spark debates about its real usefulness and long-term consequences.

From a technical standpoint, 5G offers several significant improvements compared to previous generations. It notably allows for higher speeds, reduces response time between devices and the network, and manages more simultaneous connections. However, these performances depend on many parameters, including the frequencies used, available coverage, and the number of connected users. In areas with good coverage, downloading large files, video calls, and streaming high-definition content can be smoother. But observed performances vary considerably depending on operators and regions. For users who mainly check messages, browse the internet, or occasionally watch videos, a good quality 4G connection can still meet most needs.

Health, Environment, and Industry: The Real Stakes of 5G

The development of 5G also raises questions about its effects on health. Since its launch, some citizens and associations have expressed concerns about increased exposure to electromagnetic fields generated by antennas and connected devices. In France, the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (Anses) has reviewed the available scientific knowledge. For the frequencies mainly used by 5G, around 3.5 GHz, its assessments have not identified any new health risks under the studied exposure conditions. However, health authorities emphasize the need to continue research, particularly regarding higher frequency bands and long-term exposures. On the environmental level, the issue remains complex: while new generation equipment can transmit more data with better energy efficiency, the overall increase in digital usage may limit these savings.

Beyond smartphones, it is especially in industry that 5G could bring the most significant transformations. Companies can use private mobile networks to connect machines, automate certain tasks, or monitor their installations in real time. The logistics, health, agriculture, and transport sectors are also experimenting with new applications, notably thanks to low latency and increased reliability of certain network configurations. But these uses require significant investments and do not all develop at the same pace. For telecom operators, 5G also represents an economic challenge: infrastructures are costly, while consumers are not always willing to pay more for performance they consider sufficient with their current plan. Nearly six years after its launch, 5G thus appears less as an immediate revolution and more as a gradual transformation of digital infrastructures. Its true impact will depend on the ability of companies, local authorities, and operators to develop services that provide concrete value to users.