QR code: how this small black and white square became essential in our daily lives

It can be found on restaurant menus, train tickets, food packaging, advertising posters, and even administrative documents. In just a few years, the QR code has established itself as an essential tool in our daily lives. Easily recognizable by its small black squares arranged on a white background, this code allows instant access to information using simply a smartphone camera. Behind its apparent simplicity lies a technology capable of storing data and facilitating numerous digital operations. Its success notably relies on its speed, ease of use, and ability to link a physical medium to digital content. But while the QR code offers many advantages, its widespread adoption also raises questions regarding user security and personal data protection.

The history of the QR code begins in 1994 in Japan. It was invented by Masahiro Hara and his team within the company Denso Wave, a subsidiary of the Toyota group specializing in industrial equipment. Originally, this technology was intended to improve the tracking of automotive parts in factories. Traditional barcodes, limited in their storage capacity, do not always allow quick identification of the many references needed for production. The QR code, whose name means « Quick Response, » provides a solution by allowing more information to be read in a reduced space. Unlike the classic barcode, which mainly operates in one dimension, it uses a two-dimensional structure. This feature allows it to contain numeric characters, letters, or other data. The three large squares located in its corners notably help facilitate its detection and orientation during reading. Thanks to error correction mechanisms, some QR codes remain readable even when part of their surface is damaged.

A practical technology that also attracts scammers

The operation of a QR code is based on a relatively simple principle. When a user scans it with their phone, an application interprets the encoded information and proposes the corresponding action. In most cases, this involves opening a website, but the code can also contain contact details, Wi-Fi network information, or text. This versatility explains its development in many sectors. Restaurants use it to display their menus, museums to offer additional content, and companies to direct their customers to their services. The Covid-19 pandemic significantly accelerated its adoption, notably with contactless menus and digital health certificates. Since then, uses have multiplied, particularly in transportation, cultural events, and electronic payments. The QR code also presents an economic advantage: its creation can be free, and its printing requires no special equipment.

However, this popularity comes with new risks. Cybercriminals now use fake QR codes to redirect internet users to fraudulent sites, a technique sometimes called « quishing, » a contraction of « QR code » and « phishing. » Scammers may notably stick a sticker containing a malicious code on a parking meter, a charging station, or an official poster. The user then believes they are accessing a legitimate service but ends up on a page designed to collect their banking details or personal credentials. To limit these risks, cybersecurity experts recommend verifying the displayed website address before opening it, being wary of unusual payment requests, and never transmitting sensitive information without ensuring the service’s authenticity. It is also preferable to use the official application directly when it exists. Despite these necessary precautions, the QR code maintains an important place in the digital transformation of services. Thirty years after its invention, this technology initially designed for the automotive industry has become an almost universal link between the physical world and the Internet.