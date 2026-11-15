Lumbago: Why back pain can come on suddenly and how to relieve it

Lumbago, or acute lower back pain, can occur suddenly without any visible injury, often after a simple movement. Although bothersome, it usually resolves within a few days with appropriate activity. Prevention involves strengthening muscles and properly managing daily movements.

Intense lower back pain, difficulty straightening up, or a feeling of stiffness after movement: lumbago can appear suddenly and disrupt everyday activities. Very common, this condition is generally not serious, even if the pain can be particularly intense. Understanding its causes and adopting the right strategies often promotes recovery.

Lumbago, also known as acute lower back pain, is pain located in the lower back. It can occur after lifting a heavy object, twisting the torso, or simply making an unusual movement. Contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to lift a particularly heavy object to trigger an attack. A period of fatigue, lack of physical activity, or repetitive strain can contribute to the onset of lower back pain. In many cases, no specific injury can be identified, and the pain results from a combination of muscular, joint, and mechanical factors.

Symptoms vary from person to person. Some patients experience diffuse pain, while others describe a stabbing or sudden locking sensation. Movement sometimes becomes difficult, especially when bending over, getting up from a chair, or getting out of bed. Muscle spasms may accompany the pain and temporarily limit mobility. Lumbago is generally distinguished from sciatica, which can cause radiating pain down one leg due to nerve irritation. In most cases, uncomplicated acute lower back pain resolves within a few days to a few weeks.

Move gradually rather than staying in bed

When lower back pain strikes, the first instinct is often to lie down and avoid all movement. However, prolonged bed rest is generally not recommended. Healthcare professionals advise instead maintaining activity levels appropriate to the pain, gradually resuming usual movements. Walking, regular changes of position, and gentle movements can help limit stiffness. Applying heat sometimes provides temporary relief. Pain relievers or anti-inflammatory medications are not suitable for all situations and should be used taking into account contraindications and, if necessary, the advice of a healthcare professional.

However, some symptoms require prompt medical attention. Significant or progressive weakness in a leg, loss of sensation in the perineum, new difficulties urinating, or loss of bladder or bowel control necessitate an urgent medical evaluation. Pain accompanied by fever, occurring after a significant injury, or in individuals with specific risk factors should also prompt a consultation. Apart from these situations, medical advice is recommended when pain remains very intense, worsens, or persists despite initial treatment.

Once the crisis has passed, prevention relies primarily on maintaining regular physical activity. Walking, swimming, cycling, or muscle-strengthening exercises can help improve overall physical condition and the back's ability to withstand stress. The abdominal, back, and pelvic muscles contribute to trunk stability. Gradually strengthening them allows for better tolerance of daily stresses. However, there is no perfect posture that can prevent all pain: a variety of movements and adapting the intensity of the effort play a crucial role.

People who spend long periods sitting can also benefit from regular breaks to change position and walk around for a few minutes. Conversely, those with physically demanding jobs should adjust the loads they carry and use handling aids whenever possible. Sleep, stress management, and a gradual return to activity after a period of inactivity can also contribute to better management of lower back pain. In cases of frequent recurrence, a physiotherapist can suggest individualized exercises.

Lower back pain (lumbago) remains one of the most common manifestations of backache, but its intensity does not necessarily reflect the severity of spinal damage. Very sharp pain can occur without any dangerous injury. Conversely, certain neurological signs should always be taken seriously. The key is to avoid prolonged immobilization, gradually regain confidence in movement, and consult a doctor if the progression seems unusual.

In most cases, a return to normal life is possible without major intervention. Imaging tests are not always necessary for a first episode of acute lower back pain without warning signs. Appropriate management, combined with regular physical activity, often allows for a return to satisfactory mobility and reduces the risk of future attacks. Back pain can be particularly debilitating, but it should not automatically lead to the spine being considered fragile.